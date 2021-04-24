ACCIDENT — Mason Brenneman pitched a three-hitter as Northern erased an early 4-0 deficit to defeat Southern, 8-4, on Friday in high school baseball action at Northern.
The Rams plated a pair of runs in the top half of the first with Will Moon and Isaac Upole crossing the plate before Sammy Meyers ripped a two-out, two-run single up the middle with the bases loaded in the second inning to double Southern's lead to 4-0.
Brenneman settled in from there, sitting the Rams down in order with a pair of strikeouts in the third before the Huskies got on the board with three in the bottom half. With the bases loaded, a run scored on a wild pitch with the other two runners moving up a bag before Chance Ritchey ripped a two-run single to make it a 4-3 ballgame.
Brenneman had another 1-2-3 inning in the fourth where both teams went scoreless.
In the bottom half of the fifth, Isaac Bittinger scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-all. Jamison Warnick gave Northern the lead for good with a two-out two-RBI single up the middle. Logan Miller made it 7-4 with an RBI single.
Bittinger led off the sixth with a double and later scored following consecutive wild pitches, putting the score at its final. Bittinger and Jake Rush both had two hits, with both of Bittinger's being two-baggers and Rush hitting a pair of singles.
Brenneman struck out eight over six innings, with two of his hits allowed being infield singles. He walked four and hit a batter. Rush pitched the seventh, garnering two strikeouts and no hits.
Northern (3-0) travels to Rockwood on Monday, 4:30 p.m. Southern (0-2) plays at Meyersdale on Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
