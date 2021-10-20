ACCIDENT — Michaela Brenneman finished with a triple-double and Madison Seese added a double-double, leading Northern past Mountain Ridge, 3-1, on Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.
The Huskies squeaked out a first-set victory, 26-24, before taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-18 win in the second set. The Miners prevented a sweep, 25-15, before Northern took the match in the fourth with another two-point win, 25-23.
Brenneman recorded a game-high 37 digs to go along with 16 service points, 14 kills, five aces, four assists and two blocks. Seese tacked on 18 digs, 16 kills, three assists, two blocks and one ace. Ady Taylor added 22 assists, five aces and three kills.
Avery Tipton and Mia DeCarlo led the Miners with double-double performances. Tipton finished with 18 assists, 17 digs and two kills, while DeCarlo had 13 digs, 10 kills and six aces. Ella Snyder finished with 10 kills, seven digs and three aces.
Mollee Slaubaugh led Mountain Ridge to a 2-1 win (20-25, 25-18 and 16-14) in the JV match, recording 11 service points. Riley Alkire added eight service points and Reghan Sivic tacked on seven service points. Lydia Rosenberger led Northern with seven assists, three aces and a kill, and Natalie Reed had six digs, four kills and a block.
Northern travels to Southern tonight to close out the regular season, while Mountain Ridge (7-5) hosts Keyser this evening.
The Huskies swept Hancock on Monday, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-21. Taylor had a double-double with 19 assists, 12 digs, two kills and two aces, while Seese added 11 kills, seven digs, five aces and three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.