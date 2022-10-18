ROMNEY, W.Va. — Brennan Brinker rushed in two touchdowns, threw another and intercepted two passes, and Hampshire ended a three-game losing skid by beating Berkeley Springs, 43-29, on Saturday.
The Trojans (3-5) led 10-6 after the first quarter, Berkeley Springs led 21-17 at halftime and the game was tied at 29 entering the fourth. Hampshire scored two touchdowns in the decider to put the Indians at 0-8.
Brinker rushed for 48 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, and Jenson Fields ran for 51 yards and two scores on 14 totes. Brinker threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Vinny Greear, who caught three passes for 130 yards. Fields completed 6 of 10 passes for 59 yards. Greear also intercepted a pass.
Hampshire kicker Bryson Richardson made a 34-yard field goal and 4 of 6 extra points.
Berkeley Springs quarterback Aiden Cain completed 17 of 27 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Conner Duvall also threw a pick. Gavin Young caught eight passes for 78 yards and a TD.
Hampshire outgained Berkeley Springs, 252-247. The Trojans held the Indians to just five rushing yards on 31 carries. Grant Hicks and Zander Robinson led the Hampshire defense with 6.5 and six tackles, respectively.
The Trojans have a bye on Friday. Their next game is at Washington on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.