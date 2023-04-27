OAKLAND — Nobody wanted to be the team in Allegany’s path following its first lose in nearly two years, and Southern was the unfortunate party on Thursday.
Allegany (15-1) exploded for 19 runs on 20 hits, and Abi Britton struck out all 15 Ram batters in the 19-0, five-inning rout.
Avery Miller went 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Makenzie Monahan went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three ribbies and four runs. Britton and Olivia Looker had three hits and two RBIs, and Alexis Johnston and Jordyn Sneathen added two hits and two runs batted in each.
Allegany (15-1) is at Bishop Walsh (15-4) on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Southern is at Hampshire on Friday at 5 p.m.
Frankfort 17 Fort Hill 9SHORT GAP, W.V.a. — After a competitive first three innings, Frankfort pulled away midway through to beat Fort Hill on Thursday.
The Falcons (10-10) outscored the Sentinels (4-10) in the final four innings 8-1, shutting out Fort Hill after the fourth inning.
Frankfort combined for 17 hits with six players recorded at least two. Avery Noel, Aubrie Root and Adison Pritts each had three while Morgan Weimer, Rowan Matthews and Carlee Kesner recorded two each.
Root went four innings, allowing seven hits nine runs (one earned) and three walks with two strikeouts. Noel went three innings, striking out seven.
Lindsey Ternent led the Sentinels with two hits and four RBI.
MaeLeigh Plummer went four innings, allowing 11 hits, seven earned runs and one walk with a strikeout.
Jaidee Guinn pitched two innings, allowing six hits, four runs and two walks.
Fort Hill hosts Mountain Ridge on Friday at 4:30 while Frankfort heads to play Keyser at 5 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 10 Northern 0CUMBERLAND — No. 5 Bishop Walsh went deep three times in a 10-0 shutout win over Northern on Wednesday.
The Spartans (15-4) took the lead in the third and never looked back.
Izzy Kendall, Chloe Greise and Mykah Baker each hit home runs for Bishop Walsh. Kendall hit a solo shot to left in the sixth, Baker hit a two-run shot in the fifth and Greise homered in the fifth for two runs.
They each finished with two hits along with Katie Kutcher.
Greise went six innings, allowing three hits and a walk with 15 strikeouts.
Bailey Champlin went six innings for the Huskies (6-9), allowing 13 hits, eight earned runs with four strikeouts.
Bishop Walsh hosts Goretti on Friday at 5 p.m. Northern hosts Hancock on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
