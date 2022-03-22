KEYSER, W.Va. — When a defensive miscue and a clutch Keyser knock spoiled an Abi Britton shutout and forced extras, Allegany didn’t panic.
Britton, spinning and spotting pitches on every inch of the plate to the tune of 17 strikeouts, saw a 2-0 lead in the seventh disappear. A pair of errant throws plated a run, and Averi Everline lined an equalizing single to left.
But Britton came to the rescue, destroying a first-pitch offering over the center-field wall at Ron Mathias Field for a two-run homer, and Keyser couldn’t muster another response as the Campers held on, 4-2, in eight innings on Tuesday.
“I’m blown away, it was just a great game,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “Keyser’s awesome, that’s as good a team as we’ll see all year. I don’t think we’ll see anybody better, even in the playoffs.
“Our kids were ahead, and when they tied it in the last inning, we showed we had fight to come back and win it in the eighth. ... Abi just happened to catch one.”
It may have been a game without comparison had the two not waged a similar classic a year ago at Lions Field, with Allegany overcoming a 2-0 deficit of its own in the seventh to win a 3-2 thriller thanks to a Samara Funk walk-off hit with the bags full.
While Funk is now playing at Frostburg State and ace Kyra Pittman is toeing the rubber at Maryland, the young crop of Campers made a statement Tuesday, and Britton’s was the loudest.
Word of the sophomore’s talent made its way around the area over the past few years, but Britton backed up the hype in her high school debut, allowing no earned runs on four hits in seven innings pitched while striking out 17 and walking one.
“For her to stand up there against that lineup and strike out 17 kids, it’s unbelievable,” Winner said.
Britton’s line was even more impressive coming against a Keyser offense that may be the best in the area and one of the best in West Virginia: The Tornado had outscored opponents 74-2 during their 5-0 season start.
“We couldn’t hit her,” Tornado head coach Chris Shoemaker said. “She just has so much movement, and the girls are up there guessing. And they’re guessing wrong and taking strikes. We took a lot of third strikes tonight.
“Her velocity makes her spins harder to hit. We squared some balls up against (Toledo commit and Oak Glen pitcher) Maddie McKay. We didn’t square a whole lot of balls up against Abi.”
Allegany jumped to a 1-0 lead in the third when Kylie Hook cleared the left-field wall to touch ‘em all, and the Campers added an insurance run when Ava Strother plated Avery Miller — who hit a double and moved to third on a wild pitch — with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Staring defeat in the face with three outs to make up a two-run deficit, Rylee Mangold started the Keyser rally with a walk, and she came around two batters later.
A Tayler Likens grounder to third was thrown away, and the first baseman compounded the mistake by throwing away a cross-diamond delivery to get Mangold at third, allowing Mangold to score and erase the shutout.
Likens moved to second during the mayhem, and Everline plated her with two outs on a liner to left to send it to extras tied at two apiece. Everline also broke up the Britton no-hitter in the third, ending a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts with a double to the left-center gap.
However, Allegany found some two-out magic of its own in the eighth, as Alexa Uphold tallied a single to bring up Britton, who hit a two-run bomb and the rest is history.
Britton wasn’t the only talented pitcher in the circle; in fact, there were four.
Uphold, signed to play at Davis & Elkins, picked up the save in relief of Britton in the bottom of the eighth, stranding Alexa Shoemaker — who singled, her second base knock of the game.
On the Keyser end, Mangold, only a freshman, spun a gem herself, allowing two runs on three hits in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking none. Though Charity Wolfe was tabbed with the loss after making just one mistake, the junior is one of the best pitchers in the area.
“All four pitchers are awesome,” Winner said. “It couldn’t help us anymore, to see two good pitchers and come on the road.”
It was an early-season matchup — for Allegany, it was its first — but both teams may be the top two each other faces all year. When the first softball Area Top 5 is unveiled on Monday, the pair will likely occupy the top two spots.
While the two aren’t competing against one another for conference, city or state championships, the matchup Tuesday was an excellent barometer.
“Outside of Petersburg, that’s the two top teams in my opinion,” coach Shoemaker said. “Two really good programs, not to discredit anyone else in the area. I think Fort Hill is going to be solid and Bishop Walsh is going to be good.”
“Anytime you’re in a game like this with good pitching, and good base-running, and good pitching, it’s going to help you,” Winner said. “They’re an awesome team. They have great pitching and great hitting. They’re going to win plenty of games this year.”
Allegany (1-0) will hope to ride that momentum against its crosstown rivals Fort Hill (1-0) at Washington Middle School tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser (5-1) looks to bounce back at Northern (0-2) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
