CUMBERLAND — Charity Wolfe was her usual dominant self, striking out 10 without allowing any walks and limiting host Fort Hill to only two hits as No. 2 Keyser shut out fifth-ranked Fort Hill 4-0 Monday at Washington Middle School.
Wolfe's dominance was needed as the Golden Tornado was nursing a 1-0 lead through six innings. Keyser took the lead in the top of the third when L Annable, who walked, scored on A Smith's base hit.
The 1-0 score stood until the seventh when Keyser put the game out of reach with three runs. Annable scored again on Alexa Shoemaker's ground out. Rylee Mangold then singled that led to Ivy Bromhal and Aly Smith crossing the plate.
Smith and Tayler Likens had four of Keyser's seven hits. Makayla Gillaspie's double was the team's only extra base hit. Mangold finished with two RBIs and Smith and Shoemaker had one each.
Brown and Shoemaker had the Sentinels' two hits, both singles.
Ally Myers started and pitched five innings. She gave up six hits, one earned run with a walk and struck out four. MaeLeigh Plummer came on in relief and gave up a hit was hit with three unearned runs.
Keyser (19-2) hosts Moorefield on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Bishop Walsh on Thursday begining at 4:30.
No. 1 Allegany 7, Frankfort 0
LAVALE — Abi Britton was untouchable Monday, striking out 18 Frankfort Falcons to lead No. 1 Allegany to victory.
Britton gave up just one hit, a single by Avery Noel in the third inning, in seven innings pitched, walking none. Two Campers — Avery Miller and Skyler Porter — hit their first home runs of the season.
Ava Strother had two doubles and Riley Gallagher and Porter had a double apiece. Porter tallied a game-high three RBIs for Allegany.
Noel was tabbed with the loss for Frankfort, allowing five earned runs on eight hits with nine Ks and three walks in six innings pitched.
Allegany (5-0) is at Northern (0-5) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Frankfort (3-5) was at No. 3 Petersburg on Tuesday at hosts a doubleheader against Berkeley Spring on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 5, East Hardy 0
CUMBERLAND — East Hardy had no answer for Chloe Greise on Monday, as the Bishop Walsh hurler struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in the complete-game victory.
Greise, who lowered her ERA to 1.08 after the win, walked just two in seven innings pitched. Makenzie Blair tallied a pair of base knocks and Autumn Crites hit safely once to account for East Hardy's hits.
Izzy Kendall struck a pair of doubles, Bailee Greise and Jennifer Witt had two hits apiece and Courtney Adams tripled to lead the Bishop Walsh offense. Kendall and Bailee and Chloe Greise drove in a run apiece.
The Spartans scored their five runs on 10 hits and committed just one error. East Hardy was held scoreless on three hits and made four errors.
Bishop Walsh (9-2) was at Saint James on Tuesday and is at No. 5 Fort Hill (4-3) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. East Hardy was at Pendleton County today, and the Cougars have a doubleheader at No. 3 Petersburg on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
Hancock 8, Mountain Ridge 2
FROSTBURG — Avery Tipton pitched 5 2/3 innings of solid relief out of the bullpen, but Mountain Ridge couldn't overcome a slow start to fall at home to Hancock on Monday.
Hancock plated three runs in the first and two in the second for a 5-0 start, and Megan Obehelzen was dominant in the circle, striking out 14 and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in seven innings pitched.
Mountain Ridge plated a pair of runs in the third, with Jaianna Wickline tallying an RBI, but Hancock scored the final three runs of the game to down the Miners.
Tipton allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched, striking out nine and walking one. At the plate, she and Sophie Rounds both doubled.
Mountain Ridge (1-5) was at Clear Spring on Tuesday and hosts the Blazers on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
