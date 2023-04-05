LAVALE — Abi Britton delivered another dominating performance in the circle, and Allegany exploded for seven runs in the third inning to pull away from Bishop Walsh.
The Campers (7-0) delivered their fourth straight shutout against area opposition, routing their city rivals 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday afternoon at Lions Field.
“I thought both teams played well,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “We hit the ball again. Of course Abi pitched well. Our defense looked good I thought.”
Allegany, which upped its winning streak to 25 games, has outscored its five local opponents 75-1, and Britton has allowed just one earned run in 34 2/3 innings pitched this year, striking out 86.
On Wednesday, Britton fanned 10 Spartans in five innings of one-hit ball, walking none. Izzy Kendall singled for BW’s lone base knock.
While Allegany swung the bats well — namely Kylie Hook, who hit a ball to the fence in the first inning, and Britton, who cleared it for a three-run bomb in the third — Bishop Walsh didn’t help itself committing five errors.
“We didn’t put the ball in play as much as we should’ve, but once again, it is Abi Britton. Honestly, probably the best this area has ever seen,” Bishop Walsh head coach Chris Greise said.
“The part that we struggled with was defensively. I think Chloe (Greise) did a good job of keeping that caliber of a team off balance. ... We didn’t back her defensively.”
Greise took the loss for the Spartans, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits in four innings pitched with three strikeouts and one walk.
Allegany won without the services of starting shortstop Mackenzie Monahan, who is still out after breaking her finger after being hit by a pitch in a 7-1 win at Morgantown on March 27.
The Campers’ starting third baseman Ava Strother also left with a back injury and is day-to-day.
“We’re fighting some injuries, but everybody’s stepping up,” Winner said.
Alexis Johnston topped Allegany at the dish with a 3 for 3 effort, scoring twice. Avery Miller and Riley Gallagher notched two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored each. Hook hit safely twice, drove in a run and scored twice.
The Campers return to the field on Saturday against Somerset in the Fort Hill softball tournament at Washington Middle at 2:30 p.m. The field also originally included Brunswick, but the Railroaders backed out.
“These girls, they practice right, they play the game right, they’re focused,” Winner said. “Their focus is to get back to College Park. That doesn’t make light of anybody, but our goal is to get there and have a chance (to repeat as state champions).”
