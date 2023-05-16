LAVALE — Abi Britton threw another five-inning perfect game, leading No. 1 Allegany to a 12-0 shutout win over Southern on Monday.
It marks the fifth perfect game for Britton this season. She struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. A groundout in the second inning was the only ball put in play against her.
The junior Penn State commit is now one perfect game away from matching the single-season state record set by Damascus' Marci Whitehead in 1992.
Britton also hit two home runs, hitting a two-run homer in the first and a three-run shot in the second.
Britton led the Campers (17-1) with three hits while Makenzie Monahan, Riley Gallgaher (UMBC commit) and Maylee Blank each had two hits.
Bailey Schmidt went 1 2/3 innings for the Rams (6-13), allowing six hits, six runs and two walks. Adeline Wilson went 2 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and no walks with four strikeouts.
The Campers host Fort Hill in the Class 1A West Region I final on Wednesday.
Doddridge County 8, Petersburg 1
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County beat Petersburg in the Class A, Region II championship opener on Monday.
The Bulldogs pulled away with five runs in the third inning.
Sam Colaw went the distance for the Vikings (23-8) allowing 11 hits, six earned runs and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Kenna Curran went seven innings for the Bulldogs, allowing two hits, one earned run and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
The teams meet at Petersburg on Tuesday. The Vikings need to win to force a third game.
Bishop Walsh 5, Berlin Brothersvalley 0
CUMBERLAND — No. 5 Bishop Walsh wrapped up its regular season with a shutout win over Berlin Brothersvalley on Monday.
The Spartans (19-4) hit two home runs, both in the fifth inning.
Chloe Greise went deep to center for a two-run homer and Brooke Adams hit a solo shot to center.
Greise went the distance, allowing two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
She finished the season with 206 strikeouts and 500 for her career in three seasons — the most strikeouts in school history.
Adams led Bishop Walsh with two hits.
Sydney Walker went five innings for the Mountaineers, allowing seven hits, five runs and three walks with six strikeouts.
Evelyn Black pitched a scoreless sixth inning allowing one walk.
The Spartans finished the season 7-2 against area teams and on a six-game winning streak.
