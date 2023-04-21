FROSTBURG — Abi Britton threw her second five-inning perfect game in her last three games, leading No. 1 Allegany to a 10-0 shutout over Mountain Ridge on Thursday.
The Campers (14-0, 6-0 WestMAC) have shut out their last five opponents.
Britton struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced. She also hit a two-run home run in the fifth that made it 10-0.
Six other Campers recorded one hit each.
Destinee Johnson went five innings for the Miners (3-10, 1-2 WestMAC). She gave up 10 hits, nine earned runs and five walks.
Mountain Ridge hosts Catoctin on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Allegany hosts Morgantown on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Northern walks off Fort HillACCIDENT — It took eight innings to determine a winner, but Northern emerged victorious after walking off Fort Hill 7-6 on Thursday.
The Huskies (3-9, 2-4 WestMAC) tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a Madison Seese RBI single. With one on and one out, Ada White singled to center, scoring the runner from second to walk it off.
Northern combined for seven hits from seven different players. Bailey Champlin went eight innings, allowing 10 hits, five runs and five walks with six strikeouts.
MaeLeigh Plummer went 7 1/3 innings for the Sentinels (4-7, 2-3 WestMAC). She allowed seven hits, three earned runs and five walks with four strikeouts.
Jaidee Guinn, Alex Robertson and Lindsey Ternent each had two hits.
The Huskies travel to play Rockwood, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Sentinels host Bishop Walsh on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
East Hardy shutout against Tucker CountyHAMBLETON, W.Va — East Hardy was held to two hits in a 15-0, four-inning shutout against host Tucker County on Thursday.
The Mountain Lions scored six runs in the second and five in the fourth inning.
Tori Pratt went two innings for the Cougars (7-10). She gave up seven hits and nine runs (none earned). East Hardy committed 13 errors.
Madison Strosnider went 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.
Katie Hicks, Ava Shaffer and Paige Shaffer each had two hits for Tucker County.
Paige Shaffer went four innings, allowing two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
East Hardy heads to Moorefield for a tournament on Friday. It will play Musselman at 10 a.m. and Washington at 2 p.m.
