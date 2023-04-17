LAVALE — Abi Britton was perfect in five innings, pitching a perfect game in No. 1 Allegany’s 13-0 win over St. James on Saturday at Lavale Lions Field.
Britton struck out 10 in her second five-inning perfect game of the season.
The Campers (11-0) pulled away in the third with six runs.
Up 4-0 and leading off the third, Makenzie Monahan went deep for a two-run home run.
Maylee Blank and Olivia Looker singled to drive in runs. Allegany added another run on an error.
Riley Gallagher led the Campers with four hits and three RBI. Monahan had two hits with a pair of RBI.
P. Sluzalis went 3 1/3 innings for St. James, allowing 12 hits, seven earned runs and four walks with two strikeouts.
D. Crampton went 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
First names for St. James were unavailable.
Allegany faces crosstown rival Fort Hill on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Lavale Lions Field.
Frankfort drops doubleheaderSHORT GAP, W.Va — No. 5 Frankfort’s recent struggles continued on Saturday, dropping a doubleheader to Pendleton County 19-2 and 5-0.
The Falcons (7-7) are now 2-4 in their last six games.
In game one, Pendleton County scored 14 runs in the first inning.
The Wildcats scored off four singles, two triples, a double, two errors and a bases loaded walk.
Avery Townsend, Katelyn Hedrick, Baylee Beachler and Julia Mongold each had two hits for Pendleton County.
Hedrick drove in four runs, Beachler and Mongold drove in two.
Ally Vance pitched three innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks with a strikeout.
Aubrie Root had two hits for Frankfort. She allowed six hits, nine earned runs and three walks without recording an out.
Breanna Bowers went three innings, allowing five hits, seven earned runs and six walks with two strikeouts.
In game two, the Wildcats scored all five runs in the fourth through sixth innings.
Beachler went six innings, allowing four hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts.
Addison Pritts had two hits for the Falcons. Avery Noel went six innings, allowing two hits, five runs and a walk with 15 strikeouts.
Frankfort is at Hampshire on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Moorefield falls to HedgesvilleHEDGESVILLE, W.Va — Hedgesville took an early lead and never looked back, beating Moorefield 13-3 in five innings on Saturday.
Hedgesville scored five in the first and fifth innings.
The Yellow Jackets (11-5) scored one run in the second, third and fifth inning.
Amber Williams went deep for Moorefield in the third for a solo home run.
She recorded one of the Yellow Jackets three hits from three players.
She pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing 14 hits, 10 earned runs and one walk with six strikeouts.
Shaleigh Darlington finished with three hits while Maggie Boyer, Laken Copenhaver, Brenna Collis and Olivia Cooper had two for the Eagles.
Kelsea Vandine went five innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and five walks with four strikeouts.
Moorefield hosts Pendleton County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
