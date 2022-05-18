LAVALE — When Allegany right-hander Abi Britton realized she didn’t have her rise ball — one of the area’s most-feared pitches working on Wednesday — she didn’t panic.
The sophomore relied on her off-speed stuff to get ahead, trusted her defense early on and settled in late to produce perfection — striking out 10 consecutive Fort Hill hitters to end the game.
Allegany scored eight runs in the first two frames, and with Britton throwing a 17-strikeout perfect game, that was more than enough for the Campers to down Fort Hill, 9-0, in the Class 1A West Region I Finals.
“We hit the ball solid the first couple innings, and they made some mistakes,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “Abi was lights out, that was awesome. Our defense was sharp tonight, they tried to bunt several times.
“I’m just so proud of these girls. ... First-year coach and I couldn’t be any happier. It’s an awesome feeling to be region champs.”
Despite boasting two of the most dominant pitchers in the area in Britton and Alexa Uphold, Allegany hadn’t even thrown a no-hitter this year. Britton has thrown three one-hitters and Uphold two.
It takes just one flair or a dying quail, but only four balls went in play all day. The Campers made all four plays.
Shortstop Mackenzie Monahan made a pair of put outs on grounders by Emily Wilson during the first and fourth innings. Ally Myers grounded a ball to Ava Strother at third in the second inning, but Strother made a clean throw, and a Morgan Brown bunt was snuffed out by Strother in the third.
Brown’s bunt was the Allegany defense’s most difficult stress test, as second baseman Avery Miller had to get over to cover first to receive Strother’s throw.
Britton only faced one three-ball count all day, falling behind 3-1 to Jaidee Guinn with two outs in the fourth frame, but she came all the way back to record the strikeout.
That K began a series of 10 straight to end the game; Britton needed just 79 pitches to record all 21 outs.
“I didn’t really perform my best at the plate tonight, so I felt like I had to make up for it in the circle for my team,” Britton said. “I didn’t have one of my pitches, so I worked with what I did have and pitched to what I knew some of the girls’ weaknesses were.
“Alexa and I were talking about this earlier, that we’ve had one-hitters all season, we hadn’t been able to get the no-hitter. I had to take my chance and run with it, especially against a team like Fort Hill. They’re full of stacked players.”
With Fort Hill unable to get on base, Allegany garnered run support in excess during the opening two innings.
In the first frame, Uphold delivered an RBI single, an error by the Fort Hill third baseman plated another and Strother tallied a two-out, two-run single to left for a 4-0 Allegany lead after one.
The Campers doubled their lead with four more runs in the second inning on just one base hit, benefitting from two free passes and two errors.
After an error that went under both the second baseman’s and right fielder’s glove plated a pair, Monahan pushed another across on an RBI groundout, and a Strother swinging bunt with two away made it 8-0.
Strother paced the Allegany offense with a 3 for 4, three RBI day at the dish. Miller singled twice and scored twice, and Gallagher, Uphold and Monahan drove in a run each.
Fort Hill (13-7) had won 9 of 10 games coming into the West title game, but Wednesday just wasn’t its day.
“Allegany is the best team in the area, they showed it today,” Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. “Our first two innings, we struggled, and a team like that is going to capitalize. They hit the ball well.
“We settled down, but we struggled to hit the ball. Britton is a wonderful pitcher, she did a good job mixing it up: changeup, rise ball, fastball.”
Fort Hill ace Myers didn’t pitch poorly by any stretch, as all eight runs in the first two frames were all unearned. She settled in to allow just one run over the final four frames.
The Frostburg State commit finished with a line of nine runs (one earned) on eight hits in six innings pitched with five strikeouts and three bases on balls.
While Fort Hill didn’t end the way it wanted, few teams in the area played better down the stretch. The Sentinels, who were slotted in the Area Top 5 in the final regular-season poll, will likely retain that position.
“I thought we had a solid season,” McMahan said. “We went through some adversity, Ally got hurt and we struggled with that, but it did give some underclassmen an opportunity in the circle. ... I’m proud of every one of my players. We practice hard, put all the effort in.
“I would definitely like to give coach Winner, his staff and his athletes the best of luck going down state to try and bring a state title back to the West.”
Allegany (15-0) advances to the state quarterfinals, where it’ll be the No. 2 seed in Class 1A.
The Campers are guaranteed a home game on Friday, and a win would book a trip down to the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie in the state semifinals next week.
Patterson Mill (19-0), which defeated Allegany in the state title game a year ago, beat Fallston (16-2), 3-0, in the South Region I title game to capture the top seed in the state.
Before Allegany can think about revenge, it has to take care of business. That journey begins at home against Academy for College and Career Exploration (6-0) on Friday.
“I don’t know who it could be, it could be someone from Baltimore or the Eastern Shore,” Winner said of the Campers’ next opponent. “I feel good about not driving three-and-a-half hours.”
