Broadfording 51, Calvary 32
HAGERSTOWN — Broadfording jumped out early and controlled the second half to defeat Calvary on Tuesday night.
Trailing 14-5 after a quarter, Calvary cut its deficit to 22-17 by halftime but was outscored 29-15 during the second half.
"Broadfording was ready to play," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "They came out on all cylinders and we did not."
Bethany Carrington finished with 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles. Emmy Wilson scored five points and had six boards, Madie Robinette scored four points and Ava Strawderman pulled down four rebounds.
Fanta Mineth (26 points) and Tiki Koontz (14) topped Broadfording.
Calvary (4-6) is at New Life Christian Academy on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.