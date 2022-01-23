CUMBERLAND — Noah Broadwater scored 22 points and dished out eight assists, and Keyser held Fort Hill at arm’s reach throughout to win 61-51 and end a five-game losing skid on Friday night.
Keyser (5-6) and Fort Hill (1-9) exited the opening quarter with the Golden Tornado leading the Sentinels, 17-15. Broadwater played a key part, scoring 10 points in the first eight minutes, to overcome a pair of Bryce Schadt threes and five points from Anthony Burns.
The Golden Tornado garnered some separation in the second, outscoring Fort Hill, 12-7, in the period to lead 29-22 at the intermission. Logan Mullery and Schadt were the only Sentinels to hit from the field in the second.
The squads played a back-and-forth second half, as Keyser got the better of Fort Hill, 32-29, to hold off the Sentinels and doom the South Cumberland squad to a fifth straight defeat.
Other than Broadwater, Mike Schell tallied a double double with 11 points and 12 boards. Alec Stanislawczyk and Jacob Weinrich tallied six points each, and Lonnie Pridemore and Sammy Bradfield contributed five apiece.
Schadt topped the Sentinel charge with 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Burns wasn’t far behind with a 15-point night, followed by Mullery with nine and Tavin Willis at four.
Keyser (5-6) will look to build on the win when it hosts No. 1 Mountain Ridge (10-3) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Fort Hill (1-9) hits the road to take on No. 5 Northern (5-6) Tuesday at the same time.
