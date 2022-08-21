Noah Broadwater poses with his low medalist hardware after shooting a 73 at the Marion County Invite at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont, W.Va., on Saturday. Broadwater tied Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr and Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich for the lowest score on the day out of 60 golfers. Keyser finished fifth out of 15 teams overall and first out of the Class AA schools.