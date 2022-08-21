Broadwater at Marion Co. Invite

Noah Broadwater poses with his low medalist hardware after shooting a 73 at the Marion County Invite at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont, W.Va., on Saturday. Broadwater tied Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr and Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich for the lowest score on the day out of 60 golfers. Keyser finished fifth out of 15 teams overall and first out of the Class AA schools.

 Submitted Photos

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater tied for the lowest individual score, and Keyser finished fifth out of 15 teams at the Marion County Invite at Green Hill Country Club on Saturday.

Broadwater shot a 73 to earn the title as low medalist in a field of 60 golfers, along with Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling Park and Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central, who also both tallied 73s.

Keyser was the highest-placing Class AA squad with a round of 247. In addition to Broadwater’s performance, Drew Matlick shot an 86, Owen Sweitzer notched an 88 and Evan Ack contributed a 94.

Cabell Midland took first in the team competition at 233, as all four of its golfers shot an 83 or better. Wheeling Park finished a stroke back at 234, and Wheeling Central took third at 242.

Frankfort shot a 296 led by Bryson Moorehead with a round of 91, followed by Keegan Bennett (101), Ethan Gattens (104) and Ashton Moorehead (122).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video