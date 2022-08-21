FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater tied for the lowest individual score, and Keyser finished fifth out of 15 teams at the Marion County Invite at Green Hill Country Club on Saturday.
Broadwater shot a 73 to earn the title as low medalist in a field of 60 golfers, along with Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling Park and Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central, who also both tallied 73s.
Keyser was the highest-placing Class AA squad with a round of 247. In addition to Broadwater’s performance, Drew Matlick shot an 86, Owen Sweitzer notched an 88 and Evan Ack contributed a 94.
Cabell Midland took first in the team competition at 233, as all four of its golfers shot an 83 or better. Wheeling Park finished a stroke back at 234, and Wheeling Central took third at 242.
Frankfort shot a 296 led by Bryson Moorehead with a round of 91, followed by Keegan Bennett (101), Ethan Gattens (104) and Ashton Moorehead (122).
