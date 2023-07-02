ROMNEY, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater slugged a pair of home runs, and Potomac Valley Post 64 won a shootout over the Berkeley Post 14 Hornets, 15-13, on Friday at Hampshire High School.
Potomac Valley (11-7) overcame a 5-0 hole with a nine-run third frame, but Berkeley roared back with five unanswered runs to lead 10-9 in the fifth.
Post 64 briefly retook the lead, and Berkeley responded again with three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 13-11.
However, Broadwater (Keyser) gave Potomac Valley the lead for good with a go-ahead three run home run in the bottom of the sixth, and the rising senior pitched a scoreless seventh to push Post 64 to victory.
Broadwater finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Seth Healy (Keyser) and Sammy Bradfield (WVU Potomac State, Keyser) notched two hits apiece. Bradfield and Elijah Kuykendall doubled.
Potomac Valley used seven pitchers in the high-scoring slugfest. Peyton Tingler (Petersburg) picked up the win. Bayden Hartman (Musselman) was tabbed with the loss.
Collin Reed (Washington) homered and doubled for Berkeley, and Hartman, Cameron Moore (Washington) and Reilly Bubb (Hedgesville) had three-hit days.
Berkeley out-hit Potomac Valley 13-8 and had three fewer errors (4-1). Both pitching staffs had eight walks.
Potomac Valley has a doubleheader at Fort Cumberland Post 13 on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex.
Buckhannon 7, Garrett County 5
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Garrett County Post 71/214 brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh but couldn't covert in a loss to Buckhannon Post 7 on Friday.
Post 71/214 (8-5, 2-3 Mountain District) had runners on first and second down 7-5 with one out in the seventh; however, after a flyout and a walk loaded the bases, Buckhannon's Zach Calef-Boring induced a flyout to left field to end the game.
Trenton Hunt picked up the win for Buckhannon, which plated five runs in the second inning and two insurance runs in the fifth to hold off Garrett County. Jared Haskiell took the loss for Garrett.
Easton Rhoten topped Garrett County with two singles and a run batted in, and Will Moon and Reece Tasker both had RBI singles. Calef-Boring ended with a triple, two singles and 4 RBIs, Bud Isch notched a pair of singles, Grant Mealy doubled and Riley Anderson tallied an RBI single.
Garrett County was at Uniontown on Sunday and is at Elkins on Wednesday.
