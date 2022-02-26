KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser was tenacious on the offensive glass, which ended up winning the game for the Golden Tornado as Maddy Broadwater’s put back at the buzzer downed visiting Hampshire, 42-41, on Friday night in the Class AAA, Region 1, Section II final.
Broadwater finished with nine points, including five over the final two minutes. Broadwater’s point tally was second to teammate Alexa Shoemaker’s 12.
“We were trying to get Maddy to be aggressive all night,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “(Izzy) Blomquist kind of held her in check more than most people do, especially man-to-man. But credit to her, a senior, three-year starter on this team. She’s never quit battling.
“The way we rebounded tonight, it was amazing. That was No. 1 on our board tonight — rebounding, loose balls will win you the game. It ended up winning us the game on that offensive rebound.”
Blomquist led the Trojans with a game-high 15 points, while Hannah Ault had eight, and Liz Pryor and Carisma Shanholtz scored six apiece.
“I felt like we did well,” Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “I felt like we fought hard.”
Keyser, who trailed by three, 29-26, entering the fourth, scored seven of the game’s final eight points to overcome a five-point deficit when Blomquist knocked down a pair from the free-throw line with 1:56 to go.
“Keep being aggressive. Keep attacking the rim. Keep doing the things that have got us to this point of the season, and we did,” Blowe said of the message to his team down five late. “We got the ball inside, we got fouled. In the first half, we wanted to get the ball inside early and often. For whatever reason, we didn’t accomplish that. The first couple of possessions we turned it over.
“Credit to our team. I am so excited for these girls who’ve worked so hard. We have a lot of three-year varsity starters on this team who have never been able to cut down the net. That’s just amazing to be able to see them do that. To see the excitement and joy they had on their face, it was just amazing.”
On the other end, Broadwater sank a pair of freebies 13 seconds later to get Keyser within three, 40-37.
After the Trojans missed a one-and-one try from the line, Janiah Layton was fouled and made two shots from the stripe to make it a one-point game.
Hampshire was fouled on its ensuing possession, missing another one-and-one try with 18.8 seconds left. Broadwater rose up and grabbed the rebound before being fouled dribbling it out of the backcourt. Broadwater made the front end of her two shots from the line to tie the game at 40.
With 7.7 ticks left, Shanholtz was fouled under the hoop, making the first of her two free throws for a 41-40 lead.
The Tornado snagged the rebound following the missed free throw try and paced up the court, with Averi Everline driving to the hoop from the right side. Her floater hit the backboard and fell to a wide-open Broadwater, whose put back fell as the buzzer sounded, giving Keyser its first section crown since 2015.
“We knew it was going to be tough, especially in this environment,” Blowe said. “The environment was amazing. Credit to our student section, credit to Hampshire’s student section, who was great.”
Buckley voiced her displeasure with the officiating.
“I think the refs were swaying it and putting them on the free-throw line probably triple what they gave us,” she said. “Unfortunately, that sucks because then you feel like you’ve got to play against eight people instead of five. So that was kind of in the back of the girls’ heads because they were frustrated. They felt like they should’ve gotten the same calls.
“There were times where we were straight up on defense and would get called for a foul. Stuff like that is frustrating and for the girls it does get in their head, it does affect them. You try to get their focus, but it’s like no matter how solid a defense they played it was always a foul.”
Entering the fourth, Keyser had attempted eight free throws to Hampshire’s four. The Tornado shot two more foul shots (14) than the Trojans did over the final eight minutes, when Buckley’s team shot 5 for 12 from the line. The final foul tally was 17 called on Hampshire while Keyser was whistled for 13.
The Hampshire coach acknowledged the foul line being among the other areas in which her team could’ve sealed the deal, not placing the blame on the referees.
“A one-point game, you can’t give up that many offensive rebounds,” Buckley said. “You can’t shoot that poorly from the free-throw line. We’ve got to work (on) our offense a little more and not just be two passes and a shot. I have no seniors. Half my team are freshmen and sophomores. I’ve only got three juniors. To be sitting where we are now is pretty phenomenal for a team that had nothing but JV experience.”
Before Keyser’s comeback, it was the Trojans who had to come from behind, trailing by six, 22-16, right out of the gate in the second half after a layup by Shoemaker on the opening possession.
Hampshire tied it a few minutes later and took the lead thanks to a traditional 3-point play from Blomquist.
After a layup by Broadwater at the 2:20 mark, the Trojans scored the final four points of the quarter with a layup from Cora McBride and a floater by Blomquist to hold a 29-26 edge entering the fourth.
Next up for Buckley’s young squad (11-13) is a road trip to North Marion in the co-region final on Tuesday.
“They fought and they continue to fight,” Buckley said. “This group is a really young group. It’s very commendable what they’ve done and how far they’ve come this season. It sucks, but it’s not over.
“We’ve played North Marion before and held with them. We were down four at the half. And then we came out and got a little comfortable and they came out with a win, but they’re beatable. We’ve got to travel — we didn’t want that situation — but it is what it is. We can go down there and we can get a win. That’s up to them. We’ve just got to respond well and practice hard these next couple days, then go down the road and play with all we’ve got on Tuesday.”
Keyser (16-7) will host Wheeling Central Catholic on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a trip to the state tournament in the co-region final.
“We traveled last year, that was no good,” Blowe said. “We did not want to be the team traveling this year. We tried it last year, we weren’t good at it. We wanted to stay at home this year. Hopefully, we get another huge crowd out and hopefully we put the ball in the basket a little bit better next week when Wheeling Central comes here.”
