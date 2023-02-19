CUMBERLAND — When Keyser missed the go-ahead jumper in the waning seconds Saturday, the smallest player on the floor made a larger-than-life play to stun Allegany.
Noah Broadwater, standing at 5-foot-7, corralled the loose board after it bounced through an Allegany player's hands, and the All-Area guard threw a prayer over his shoulders.
The miracle try tickled the twine as the buzzer sounded, handing No. 5 Keyser a gutsy 68-67 triumph over No. 2 Allegany in Cumberland.
Keyser improved to 14-7 with the victory, and Allegany fell to 16-6.
The game's final make was emblematic of the contest as a whole, as the Tornado's big-man trio of Mike Schell, Braydon Keller and Drew Matlick controlled the glass — Keyser had 41 total rebounds and 22 offensive.
However, it was Broadwater who had the greatest impact on the boards, accounting for a team-high 14 rebounds, and his final rebound proved to be the difference.
Broadwater scored 15 points for a double-double, dishing out a Keyser-best five assists.
Three other Golden Tornado finished in double figures: Patrick Liller (16 points), Schell (12) and Matlick (11). Matlick added eight rebounds and Liller pulled down seven.
Isaiah Fields scored a game-high 18 points to lead Allegany.
The Campers nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback, using a 5-0 burst to garner a 67-66 lead. Caiden Chorpenning, who finished with 14 points, capped the burst with an old fashioned three-point play with 1:19 remaining.
The 5-0 flurry was part of a larger 10-3 Allegany run, which began after Keyser led 63-57 with 3:32 remaining.
Before halftime, Allegany seemed primed to roll to an easy victory.
The Campers, who led 14-12 after the first quarter, steadily built a 13-point lead during the second quarter using their defense and driving to the basket. Cayden Bratton and Dylan Shaffer were key with eight first-half points, and Fields added seven.
Keyser got back within single digits after a Broadwater steal and score, but Allegany maintained a 37-27 edge at halftime thanks to a late 3-pointer by Landon Minke.
Minke, who isn't part of the Campers' regular rotation, received the starting nod alongside fellow seniors Chorpenning, Bratton and Chazz Imes. Saturday's contest was the trio's final home game at Allegany.
Keyser used an explosive 24-6 run to push ahead 51-43 with 1:18 left in the third period, with much of the squad's production coming off second-chance or transition opportunities.
The bookend to the flurry came via a Matlick 3-pointer following an Allegany turnover. Matlick exploded for 11 points, making three 3-pointers, during the third quarter alone.
Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich called a timeout after the Matlick trey, and Allegany responded with seven of the quarter's final nine points to trail 53-50 after three.
The Campers regained a 57-56 edge following a David Smith free throw — he finished with seven points — as the home side scored 14 of 19 points after Eirich's timeout late in the third period.
However, Keyser re-took the edge with pair of scores off Allegany turnovers, and it held off the Campers' late surge with Broadwater's stunner at the horn.
Bratton and Shaffer joined Fields and Chorpenning in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Allegany will return to the court when it hosts Northern (12-10) in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 semifinals. The winner will play for the section title at Hampshire (13-8) on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
