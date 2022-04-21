Fort Hill middle hitter Brooklyne Noel was named Area Player of the Year by a vote of area coaches on Thursday.
Noel received six first-place votes from the eight coaches who returned ballots. Frankfort’s Arin Lease finished second in voting and Keyser’s Kaelyn Kesner was third.
“She plays defense, can serve and is a force to be reckoned with on the front row,” Fort Hill head coach Lindsey Fisher said after Noel was named WestMAC Player of the Year. “Brooklyne is an overall great athlete who wants to do her best every time she steps out on the court.”
Noel helped guide the Sentinels to an 11-4 finish and a trip to the 1A West Region I championship game. The senior, one of six on Fort Hill, led the team with 278 kills and 38 blocks.
