SOMERSET, N.J. — Malik Whitaker and D'Monte Brown both scored 22 points to power Garrett over Raritan Valley 101-74 in the NJCAA East District Championship semifinal Friday afternoon.
The undefeated and top-seeded Lakers advance to play No. 2 Niagara Community College, an 83-67 winner over Lackawanna, today at 5 p.m.
Whitaker and Brown were two of five Lakers that eclipsed double figures. Whitaker hit 9 of 12 from the floor including all three of his 3-pointers and he made his only free throw while Brown was 9 of 13, making 2 of 5 3-pointers and he was 2 of 2 on foul shots as the pair shared game-high scoring honors.
Cameron Selders added 14 points, Antonio Marr, coming off the bench, scored 13 and Davis Molloy hit for 12.
Raritan Valley had four score in double figures but no one scored more than Val Julien's 17 points. Allen Holman and Dan Dextraze each scored 15 and Robert Terry 11.
Garrett (14-0) rolled to a 56-31 halftime lead. In the second half, the Lions played better, scoring 43 points, but Garrett kept pace with 45.
The Lakers, the Region XX champion, shot 56.7% from the floor while holding Raritan Valley to 48.3%. Garrett also had the rebounding edge, 42-31 — 15-9 on the defensive boards — and forced 17 turnovers to 10.
Niagara, out of Region III, is 11-3 and has won its last four games.
