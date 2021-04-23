DANVILLE, Ill. — D'Monte Brown scored a game-high 24 points, with his last two being the most crucial as his go-ahead basket with 0.7 seconds left in overtime sent Garrett to the NJCAA Division II Final Four on Thursday night, 78-76, against Ancilla Domini College (Donaldson, Indiana) at the Mary Miller Center.
Brown's game-high came on eight baskets, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Malik Whitaker backed him up with 22 points, topping Ancilla's leading scorer, JK Thomas, who tallied 20.
Despite the Lakers owning the offensive glass, they found themselves trailing by 17, 38-21, with just under eight minutes left before halftime.
Whitaker kept Garrett alive during that stretch, scoring all 12 of his first-half points during that run.
Brown tallied four points during that time before taking over offensively, with back-to-back layups preceding a pair of made free throws with 5:55 left, putting the Lakers down 11, 38-27.
Little did Brown know, it would spark an 18-0 run with a basket from AJ Crosby to get the game within single-digits and a right corner 3-pointer from Dalton Wiles to make it a two-possession game, 38-32. Wiles was fouled on the 3-point goal, but hit back iron from the stripe.
Wiles provided a spark defensively for the Lakers during the run, forcing a turnover before Cam Selders rushed in from beyond the three-point line for an offensive rebound and slam dunk putback with authority that sent the Laker bench into elation and Ancilla into a timeout with 3:13 to go in the first half, as Garrett trailed 38-34.
Brown got a steal and was fouled on a layup, sinking the free throw for a traditional three-point play and a one-point deficit with 2:54 remaining.
Thirty-four seconds later, Robel Desta knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lakers their first lead since a right elbow 3-pointer from Whitaker put Garrett ahead 16-15 with just over 13 minutes left in the opening frame.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Keith Rupert — who scored all 13 of his points in the opening half — got a basket to end the run at 2:05 and Shak Johnson extended Ancilla's lead to three, 42-39, with an offensive rebound putback.
The Lakers had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Desta's three-pointer from the left corner was off the mark.
Garrett came out of the second half firing on all cylinders offensively, with a three-pointer from Malloy at 17:04 and a jumper from the left elbow capping off a 7-0 run for a 49-45 lead.
Ancilla ended the run with a basket, but the Lakers extended their lead to six, 53-47, with baskets from Brown and Davis Malloy.
The Chargers retook the lead, 58-57, with 11:19 to play and led by as many as six in the second half, 68-62, following a putback by Johnson.
Brown knocked down a three-pointer from the right elbow at 5:32 to make it a one-possession game, and Malloy followed up with a three-ball just under a minute later to tie the game at 68-all.
Johnson sank a pair of free throws with 3:32 left to put Ancilla back in front, but the Lakers went on a 6-0 run with a three-pointer from Whitaker at 2:17, for a 71-70 lead, a pair of free throws at 2:17 from Brown and a foul shot from Selders for a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining.
The Chargers responded with back-to-back baskets from Rico Swanson Jr., the latter of which fell with 23.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 74-74.
Both teams had a chance to win it down the stretch, but the Lakers missed a putback try with 1.4 seconds left and an Ancilla full-court shot fell short with 0.6 seconds remaining.
Swanson scored the opening basket for the Chargers in overtime at the 3:46 mark, but they struggled from there, turning the ball over three times the rest of the way.
Whitaker made a foul shot 13 seconds later and Wiles knocked down a free throw with 2:12 left to tie it at 76-76.
Both teams went scoreless over the next two-plus minutes, as the Lakers grabbed a rebound and played for the last shot. They ran a designed play for Brown to receive a handoff at the top of the arc, but he was forced backward as the clock ticked under five seconds. Brown, a left-handed shooter, drove to the left elbow and threw up a contested shot that found nothing but net and a 78-76 lead with 0.7 seconds left.
Ancilla threw up a shot from beyond half-court coming out of a timeout, but it hit the backboard to send Garrett to the semifinals.
The No. 4 Lakers, the only remaining undefeated team (17-0) in the tournament, plays No. 1 Davidson-Davie (22-2) tonight, 7:30 p.m., for a shot at Saturday evening's national championship game.
