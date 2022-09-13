FROSTBURG — On Saturday, Brunswick won the Mountain Ridge girls tournament with two shut out victories.
The Railroaders defeated the Miners 1-0 and Boonsboro 3-0.
Mountain Ridge defeated Boonsboro 2-0 on a goal and an assist by Sydney Snyder and a goal from Isabella Robison.
Snyder gave the Miners a 1-0 lead in the first half on her goal off of an assist from CiCi Cooper at 15:25.
In the second half, Snyder assisted on Robison’s goal at 14:20.
The Miners had 11 shots on goal to Boonsboro’s four and led in corner kicks 5-1. Bayleigh Lamberson made four saves for Mountain Ridge. Erika Thompson made seven stops and Kaitlyn Queen had four for Boonsboro.
The Miners won the shootout, 3-1.
Brunswick’s Layke Jensen scored unassisted at the 20:35 mark of the first half in its 1-0 victory over the Miners.
The Railroaders outshot Mountain Ridge 7-4 and they led in corner kicks 4-2. Lamberson made six saves for the Miners while Sydney Williams stopped four for Brunswick.
Mountain Ridge won the shootout, 6-5.
Boonsboro won its shootout 4-3 in its loss to Brunswick.
The Mountain Ridge junior varsity team went 1-0-1, tying Brunswick 1-1 and beating Boonsboro 7-0.
Mountain Ridge (2-1) played at Bishop Walsh on Tuesday.
