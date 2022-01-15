FROSTBURG — When Ryan Patterson went to a Mini Miners practice at Westmar Middle School five years ago and pulled Bryce Snyder aside, he knew he had a winner.
In three years as the Mountain Ridge varsity quarterback, the gunslinger helped turn around a 3-6 squad two years ago, leading the Miners to a school-record 11 wins, first regional title and first state championship appearance during his senior year.
After setting the single-season Allegany County passing record, Snyder was voted Offensive Player of the Year by the area’s coaches.
“Well deserved, very hard-working kid that put a heck of a career together for us,” Patterson said, the Miners’ head coach. “He put one of the statistical best years in area history together. ... What a pleasure to coach a kid like that over the past four years.”
Snyder completed 157 of 260 passes (60.4%) for 2,367 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions — good for a 117.9 passer rating. He was pretty good with his legs, too, rushing for 521 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Snyder, who has an offer to play football at Frostburg State, led the area in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns and was fifth in rushing scores.
He was a near-unanimous recipient of the area’s top offensive award, with East Hardy’s Dawson Price also receiving votes.
All-time, only Tyler Sherman of Moorefield has thrown for more yards in a single season in area history, throwing for 2,392 yards in 2002. Snyder’s 29 passing scores tied the mark set by Moorefield’s Will Fisher in 1996.
The Mountain Ridge quarterback surpassed the 2,347 yards Chris Hendershot threw for Bishop Walsh in 2004, which was then a county record.
With Snyder under center and with weapons like Nathaniel Washington (856 receiving yards, 14 TDs), Uma Pua’auli (629 receiving, 15 total scores) and Jaden Lee (1,188 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns) to name a few, Mountain Ridge outscored its opponents 579-184.
Any time a player has as historic a season as Snyder had, you have to start at the numbers, but that’s not where his legacy ends. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback was the leader Mountain Ridge needed, and he did it his own way.
“Bryce walks into a room and he doesn’t pound on the table, all eyes on me,” Patterson said. “You can just tell that he has all the qualities that the true leaders do. It was by example. Not by what he said, what he was doing.”
Before the season, when Mountain Ridge couldn’t formally hold practices during the pandemic, Snyder spearheaded workouts with his teammates. Whether it was a house, gym or a park, Patterson said Snyder was always the first one there.
That preparation, paired with the momentum from Mountain Ridge’s first-ever win over Fort Hill in the spring, got the Miners going in the right direction from the onset.
Mountain Ridge opened the season with an eye-popping 84-0 rout of Southern, which may be the largest margin of victory in Western Maryland football history, as Snyder completed all six of his passes for 135 yards and three total touchdowns.
A week later, the Miners blasted defending 1A champ Catoctin, followed by a shutout of Allegany and romps over Smithsburg and Frankfort to start 5-0. Against the Falcons, Snyder completed 15 of 21 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
Snyder then had his worst outing of the year against Fort Hill, the eventual state champs, throwing for just 35 yards. How did Snyder respond? He recorded a season-high 285 yards through the air and three TDs to crush Northern, 43-13.
Mountain Ridge and Snyder continued their ascendency with routine wins over Williamsport and Keyser, racing past Allegany for a second time, 35-6, in the regional co-final to secure home-field advantage through the state title game.
“We asked for playoff Bryce once the playoffs rolled around, and you could tell he didn’t care about his body, he did whatever it took to win,” Patterson said. “That kind of carried the day.”
The Miners made quick work of Forest Park and Perryville in the state quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, by a combined score of 118-34 to secure a rematch with the Sentinels for all the marbles.
Snyder and his Mountain Ridge senior teammates didn’t go off in the sunset like they would’ve wanted, falling to Fort Hill, 51-31, but the offense put on a show.
Snyder completed 17 of 32 passes for 202 yards and three scores and rushed for 99 more and two TDs. The Miners tallied 426 total yards of offense, though Blake White and the Sentinels wouldn’t be denied.
When Snyder walked off the field, it was an emotional moment for the quarterback and his head coach. Since Patterson took over, the Miners hadn’t competed in a playoff game — they won three this year — or ended with more than six victories — they won 11.
The foundation has been set, and Snyder was the catalyst.
“When he came off the field and came over to me for the last time, I could’ve melted right to the floor,” Patterson said. “That was a feeling I couldn’t replicate ever again.
“He’d do anything for us, we’d do anything for him.”
