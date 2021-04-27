KEYSER, W.Va. — Hampshire rallied with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to erase a 5-2 deficit, and Tra Bryson slammed the door shut on the mound over the final four innings as the Trojans defeated Keyser, 11-6, in eight innings on Monday night.
Bryson, Grant Landis and Wes Landis led Hampshire's 13-hit attack with two hits apiece. Sammy Bradfield, Darrick Broadwater and Seth Healy had six of Keyser's nine hits, recording two apiece.
"It was ugly, but at this point we'll take it," said Hampshire head coach Chad VanMeter. "I thought the kids battled, didn't give up and found a way to win."
The Trojans struck first as Cohen Mowery hit a one-out double down the right field line in the top half of the first. Mowery advanced to third on a single by Bryson and scored when Grant Landis hit a sacrifice fly to center.
Starting pitcher Colin Hott was able to keep the Golden Tornado largely at bay over the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth.
Broadwater led off the frame with an infield single before Healy laced a single up the middle. Logan Rotruck drew a walk to load the bases and Broadwater tied the game one batter later when Benny Oates drew a bases-loaded walk.
Konner Bennett gave the Tornado a 2-1 lead when he grounded into a fielder's choice that plated Healy. Hott induced a fly ball to shortstop and a ground out to second to get out of the jam.
Hampshire tied it at 2-all in the fifth when Hott led off with a double and later scored on a sac fly by Mowery.
The Keyser offense got right back to work in the bottom half of the fifth, with Noah Broadwater ripping a single just over the outstretched glove of a leaping Mowery at third base. Bradfield followed up with a single to center. Darrick Broadwater reached on an error, loading the bases as Bryson replaced Hott with nobody out.
Healy stretched the Tornado lead to four with a two-run single past a diving infielder — an errant throw trying to nab Darrick Broadwater running to third went wide of the mark, allowing him to score as Healy moved to second with a 5-1 Keyser lead.
After the Healy single, Bryson struck out the next seven batters to keep the Trojans in the contest.
Grant Landis led off the top of the sixth with a single, but freshman pitcher Noah Broadwater blew a fastball by the next two hitters for strikeouts. Chase Walker kept the inning alive with an RBI double, and that was the night for Broadwater, who pitched 5.2 innings on 89 pitches spreading out six hits with six strikeouts — he struck out the side in the top of the second.
Walker got the Trojans to within a run when he scored on an E5, as a throwing error for what would have been the last out of the inning went to the fence up the first base line and allowed Walker to score. Darrick Broadwater got a backward K to end the inning.
The pair of runs, plus Bryson striking out the side in the bottom half of the sixth, gave the Trojans all the momentum they needed to tie the game in the seventh. After a ground out, Bryson and Grant Landis hit back-to-back singles. Darrick Broadwater induced a grounder for a possible double play to end it, but the throw to first was off the mark, allowing Bryson to hustle around third and score to tie the game at 5-5.
Darrick Broadwater ran out an infield single with one out in the bottom half of the first, but the Trojans got a double play to send the game to extra innings.
Austin Eglinger led off the top half of the eighth with an infield single before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt and legging over to third on a ground out to second.
With two outs, Mowery put the Trojans in front for good with a single up the middle. Bryson reached on an error, with Mowery making a heads-up play to get to third and put runners at the corners when no one was covering third base on a throw to first. Bryson moved up to second and kept running to third on a wild pitch that plated Mowery to make it 7-5.
Grant Landis walked and moved to second on catcher's indifference before Wes Landis hit a towering fly ball in behind the first basemen — a few Keyser players were in the vicinity, but the ball dropped to allow Bryson and Grant Landis to score.
JJ Charlton then reached on an error before he and Wes Landis scored on another towering infield fly ball that wasn't caught, putting the score at 11-5. The Trojans grounded out to second to end the frame.
Rotruck singled to right to lead off the eighth and advanced to second on an error by the right fielder — Hampshire's lone error to Keyser's five — and scored after a pair of ground outs to short. Bryson got a fly ball to right to end the game.
"Tra's been one of our guys for the first part of this year," said VanMeter. "We knew coming into the season we were going to rely on him a lot. He came in, did a job and kind of shut their offense down. It gave us a lift. We found a way to get a run to tie it and found a way to get a win in extra innings."
