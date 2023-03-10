FROSTBURG — After a disappointing opening game, Bullis showed what it's capable of Friday.
St. Maria Goretti shot out of halftime with a 6-0 run to get within 32-28 — from there, Bullis dominated the proceedings 42-14 to notch its first ever Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament win.
Behind a scintillating perimeter performance that saw the Bulldogs make 11 3s, and a game-high 19 points from Tyler Boston, Bullis overwhelmed Goretti, 74-42.
"Two proud teams who didn't play well yesterday, and I was really pleased with out effort," Bullis head coach Bruce Kelly said, "because we earned the privilege to come here, and you wouldn't know that by yesterday's result."
On the opening day of the 61st ACIT, both Bullis and Goretti lost routs to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference foes. The Bulldogs were routed by Bishop McNamara, 69-51, and the Gaels by Gonzaga, 77-50.
Bullis led 32-22 at halftime but saw its margin quickly whittled down to four by a determined Goretti.
Unlike Thursday, Bullis didn't wane under pressure, as the Bulldogs answered the flurry with an 11-0 run, spurred by a pair of 3-pointer by Boston and one from Adrien Stevens.
"Our guys stayed strong," Kelly said. "Whereas yesterday, when we had some adversity, we gave into it. That's one of the things as a high school coach that kids have trouble handling nowadays, handling adversity when things don't go well."
Bullis was lethal from beyond the arc, making 11 of 20 treys (55%). Boston sunk 5 of 7 3-pointers, and Zane Adnan hit 3 of 5.
Nine of the Bulldogs' 3s came after halftime. Nearly off them were in rhythm, as Bullis drove and kicked the ball to generate open looks with regularity.
"That's the way we play," Kelly said. "At times, it looks really good, and today was one of those times. ... Sometimes when things go well and the kids make shots, it makes you look good. Tyler, Nick Viquiera had a couple good passes, Zane. We were pretty good offensively in the second half."
Nick Viquiera and Stevens joined Boston in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Boston added seven rebounds and four assists, and Jayson Petersburg pulled down seven boards.
Bullis, up 49-34 after three, scored 25 of the fourth quarter's 33 points.
Viquiera had a highlight-reel pass early in the fourth quarter. The senior drove from the top of the key down the lane, and, with his right hand, kicked a circus pass over his right shoulder into the left corner.
Adnan sunk the open trey, and the Bullis' bench was beside itself with Viquiera's wizardry.
"How about it? They call him Tricky Nick, and he's just got some s*** to his game," Kelly said. "You're watching the ball, you see this pass, you see that pass. I didn't see that pass. That's one, as a long time spectator when they shock you, it's pretty cool."
Caden Diggs and Stevens added to the Bullis onslaught in the fourth with back-to-back slam dunks, and Boston stole the ensuing inbounds pass and sunk a 3-pointer to add insult to injury.
Boston's final 3-pointer pushed Bullis to its first 30-point lead, 69-39, with 2:24 to play, and it earned him a much-deserved rest on the bench.
Najeh Allen and Caleb Embeya topped Goretti with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Embeya grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double, and Allen pulled down nine boards.
Bullis will take on the winner of Bishop Walsh and Catholic on Saturday. Goretti draws the loser.
"We need to just play hard and play well to honor our season because we're going to play a good team," Kelly said.
