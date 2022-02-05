CUMBERLAND — People had written off Fort Hill this season, and down 52-42 to No. 3 Southern in the fourth quarter, a few more probably wrote the Sentinels off on Friday night.
But Fort Hill found the extra gear it had been pining for, using an electric 12-0 run to take its first lead behind Tavin Willis' energy and Anthony Burns' shooting.
Burns scored a game-high 26, and the Sentinels played to their potential down the stretch to upset Southern, 60-57, for their third win in four games.
"We played with emotion, that was exciting to see," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "I told them in the locker room, people look at records and they hear it, they know that people say, that 'Fort Hill's no good.'
"They started playing better defense, which translated into some lay-ups on the other end. .... The movement, the body language. Everything was so much better."
After a Jan. 21 loss to Keyser in South Cumberland, Fort Hill's record stood at just 1-9. The team hit the reset button, both mentally and with a roster alteration, and the Sentinels are better for it.
Down by 10 against Southern, Fort Hill hit another reset. Willis, who ended with eight points, scored a tough transition bucket and flipped a put-back over the rim to bring the Sentinels to within one.
Willis flexed on the hardwood after tumbling to the floor on his latter make, a tangible representation of Fort Hill's fourth-quarter moxie.
"Tavin's intensity is high-level intensity," Burner said. "Tonight I thought he showed emotion doing it, and kids fed off that emotion. That was huge."
Soon after, Burns took advantage of a 4 on 5 when Tanner Haskiell was injured in the backcourt, burying a three from the top of the key for a 54-52 lead with 4:30 left — the Sentinels' first of the night.
Yet, it wasn't just those two. When Fort Hill needed a stop, it got one. When it needed a rebound, somebody stepped up. When it needed a clutch basket, Burns, Willis, Jabril Daniels and Logan Mullery were there in the fourth quarter.
Fittingly, Gavin Carney, who like Daniels has been given a greater opportunity up on the varsity during Fort Hill's hot streak, hit the go-ahead free throws for a 58-57 lead with 1:10 left.
"They came together as a team," Fort Hill assistant coach Nathan Simpson said. "A lot of times in those situations, they'd try to go individually or go one-on-one. They got stops when they needed stops. They rebounded a lot better tonight."
Southern had its chances late. When the Rams were down by one, the Sentinels drew a charge with 52 seconds left.
After a pair of Burns' free throws, Southern appeared to look to Ethan Glotfelty for the tie, but the senior got slowed up running through a screen. The ball found Isaac Upole, who finished with a team-high 22 points, but his tying 3 was deflected by Carney as time expired.
The loss dropped Southern to 7-6 and to 2-3 in the WestMAC, a half-game behind Fort Hill who is 3-3 in the conference.
"I give Fort Hill credit, they hit shots when they needed to," Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. "Our execution is slightly off, maybe the defenses are doing that to us. ... To me it's a nice win for them, and a bad timing and a bad loss for us."
Execution wasn't a problem for Southern early on. The Rams rained a barrage of first-quarter 3-pointers, hitting four and adding another on an old-fashioned 3-point play for an 18-11 lead.
Before getting injured in the fourth, Haskiell was a key piece for Southern with a pair of triples, and he hit another jumper in the third.
Fort Hill cut into the deficit after Bryce Schadt banked in a trey for three of his eight points, and Mullery lowered the Southern lead to 24-19 with 1:40 left in the opening half. Mullery ended with nine points.
Still, the Rams maintained a 28-21 halftime edge.
In a flash, Burns hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Schadt finished in transition to get the Sentinels within 33-31 with 4:25 left in the third. Burns hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the third quarter alone.
"Anthony has struggled with his shot a little bit," Burner said, "but today I thought he was super aggressive. I thought he took rhythm shots. He battled. I thought he battled on the defensive end."
That's when Upole took over. The senior notched a highlight-reel put-back through a pair of Fort Hill defenders, plus the foul, as part of his 10-point third quarter.
Soon after, Gabe Hebb, who finished with 15 points, sank a pull-up jumper in transition to cap a 9-1 run for a 42-32 edge.
However, Fort Hill stayed within striking distance, as Burns buried a 3 to keep the Sentinels within 48-40 entering the decider. Once there, they won the final period, 20-9, to flip the contest and escape with a crucial confidence-boosting win.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won 60-28. Gamil Daniels paced the Sentinels with 20 points, Zylyn George scored 17 and Brenden Shipe added 12. For Southern, Noah Wilt garnered a team-high eight.
Going forward, Fort Hill (4-10) will look to build off the result as it approaches another difficult week, beginning with a home matchup with Berkeley Springs (10-4) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and ending with city rival and area No. 2 Allegany on Friday.
"There's some potential in this team, and I think we're finally starting to see that," Burner said.
Southern will try to pick up the pieces when it welcomes Frankfort (2-11) to Ram Arena on Monday at 7:30 p.m. With six games left, the Rams have plenty of time to get hot before the playoffs.
"We'll go back to work," Bosley said. "We'll see what we can do on Monday."
