KEYSER, W.Va. — Kailynn Burns scored two of the Keyser Golden Tornadoes goals in their 4-0 Class AA Sectional playoff victory Tuesday evening at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
Burns scored a goal in each half. Her first came with 13:28 to play before the break on an assist by Carlee Staggs.
Her second was unassisted at the 28:49 mark of the second half and gave Keyser a 3-0 lead.
Keyser (6-9) advances to play East Fairmont (12-3-5) on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Burns was incorrectly identified as Staggs in Wednesday's edition.
