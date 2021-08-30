CUMBERLAND — Maxwell Adu scored a goal in each half and goalie CJ Drumgole pitched a shutout as St. Maria Goretti defeated Bishop Walsh 2-0 in the Spartans’ opener Saturday afternoon at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
Adu’s first goal came at 35:40 on an assist from Isaiah Hamilton.
His second goal was unassisted at 8:03 in the second half.
The Gaels’ outshot the Spartans overall, 14-11, with seven attempts being on goal to BW’s five. Both teams had a corner kick.
Bishop Walsh’s Kayden Burkett made six saves while Drumgole stopped three.
Bishop Walsh (0-1) visits Calvary Christian in Cresaptown today at 4:30 p.m.
