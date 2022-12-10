CUMBERLAND — To succeed in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, you have to play at an elite level for 32 minutes. On Saturday, Bishop Walsh couldn't quite put a full 32 minutes together, as a Spartan comeback fell just short against Legacy Early College on the final day of the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase.
The loss capped off an 0-2 weekend at the BKIS for the hometown Spartans, who lost on Thursday to Montverde, the No. 3 team in the SCNext Top 25.
"I thought that we played really hard, but we had a couple of stretches where we didn't play smart," Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said. "We talk all the time about a national game, if you don't play an elite level for 32 minutes, you'll get blown out — we probably played at that level for about 22 minutes tonight. The problem is that those other 10 minutes are dreadful right now. I love the fact that we never quit at the end and we played hard. We're getting there."
The Spartans came out red hot, scoring nine of the game's first 12 points for a 9-3 lead at 3:06 in the first.
The run was stopped by a 3-pointer from Jordyn Kee, followed by an emphatic alley-oop from Elijah Crawford to Coen Carr. Legacy went on to finish the opening frame on a 13-3 run to lead 16-12 after one.
The Spartans answered by embarking on a 12-3 run to begin the second, with a pair of 3-pointers from Mikkel Tyne and capped off by a pair of free throws from Israel Bosenge that gave BW a 24-19 lead.
Carr knocked down a pair from the stripe to end the run and start an LEC run that included 3-pointers from Malachi Brown and Kee for a six-point advantage.
Williams hit two from the stripe in the final second of the half as the Lions led 30-26 at the break.
While the Spartans went ice cold in the third, shooting 2 for 11 from the floor, Legacy used 8-0 and 4-0 runs to push its lead to 14, 42-28, late in the frame after a basket from Crawford.
"I think the sense of urgency picked up, but we still try to hit home runs instead of singles," Prete said of his team's third quarter. "I think if we can start to chip away at that over the next couple of weeks and get ready for the second half of this NIBC season, we've competed with every one of the teams, we just have those moments. We've got to bunt and hit singles."
BW got back within 10, 42-32, with a basket from Okitondo and a pair of freebies from Tyne heading into the fourth.
The Spartans' 10-point deficit stood midway through the frame, but they began chipping away with a putback from Okitondo and two foul shots from Bosenge.
A two-handed slam by Bosenge with less than a minute to play got Bishop Walsh within four, 52-48.
After BW was forced to foul, LEC missed a one-and-one on the other end with 28 seconds to play.
Okitondo hit from close range 18 seconds later to make it a two-point ballgame, 52-50, with 10.2 to go.
The Spartans were unable to swipe away Legacy's inbounds pass and fouled Carr, who hit a pair of free throws with six seconds to play to ice the game.
All of Bishop Walsh's points came from four players, with Williams tallying a game-high 19, Tyne adding 11 and Okitondo and Bosenge tacking on 10 apiece. Bosenge, Okitondo and Williams fell just shy of double-double performances, tallying nine, eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
"It's good," Prete said of his team's mentality of playing until the final buzzer. "It's satisfying and frustrating at the same time. I don't want to be in that position, but they do grind. Sometimes the grind is the mental grind. We seem to be able to continue to fight and never get up. I do like our guys, they do compete. I'm hoping in January we're going to be competing, but also at the same time competing mentally."
The Spartans struggled from beyond the arc, going just 3 of 20 while LEC went 6 for 17 from 3-point land.
"I think we're learning how to depend on each other," Prete said. "And sometimes when we do that, it takes a little time. Sometimes we're depending on ourselves too much."
Carr, who is signed to play at Michigan State next year, led Legacy with 18 points and a team-high seven boards.
Bishop Walsh (1-6) returns home on Tuesday against Bethel Academy (Virginia).
"That'll be nice," Prete said of taking on a non-NIBC foe. "We're doing our research and scouting right now. We don't overlook anybody, but at the same time I think our kids are ready and prepared for whatever comes through the door on Tuesday."
