LA PORTE, Ind. — Trailing by six entering the fourth quarter on Saturday, Bishop Walsh was doubled up in the points department over the final eight minutes by Legacy Early College as the Spartans dropped a pair at the La Porte Invitational.
New transfer Jasiah Cannady led BW with 12 points of 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 of 6 from 3-point land, and 4 of 5 from the foul line. Mike Williams and Mikkel Tyne tacked on eight points apiece, while Emmanuel Okitondo and Camren Fleming had six each.
Coen Carr led LEC with a game-high 13 points, as Legacy turned a 35-29 lead entering the fourth into a 61-41 victory.
Malachi Brown also finished in double figures with 11 points, while Khalil Arnold and Jordyn Kee were just outside with nine apiece.
The game was tied at 8-8 after one before Legacy led 22-19 at halftime.
On Thursday, Long Island Lutheran jumped out to a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, downing the Spartans, 73-47.
The Crusaders had three players reach double figures, led by Jayden Ross with a game-high 24 points. Amdy Ndiate tacked on 13 and Godswill Eherine added 11. Eherine and Ross finished just shy of double-doubles, recording nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
Okitondo paced the Spartans with 16 points on 6 of 18 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 from the foul line. Williams added 11 points.
Bishop Walsh travels to Springfield, Mass., on Friday to take on IMG Academy before returning home on Jan. 21 to take on Paul VI.
