CUMBERLAND — Ale Puerto and Autumn Hoppert powered Bishop Walsh to a 9-0 City victory over Fort Hill at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium on Thursday.
The Spartans, behind Puerto’s hat trick and two goals by Hoppert built a 5-0 halftime lead.
Puerto started the scoring at 33:55 on an assist from Ava DiNola. Hoppert then made it 2-0 on a pass from Cathy Cessna at 26:50.
Less than four minutes later, Hoppert scored unassisted at 22:07 before Puerto scored on Jen Witt’s assist with 16:08 to go in the first half. The pair combined again with 1:30 to go before halftime and the 5-0 lead.
Hoppert got her hat trick early in the second half, scoring unassisted at the 37:53 mark. About four minutes later, Gigi Jessie scored on an assist from Puerto at 33:40.
Witt then scored sliding past the goalie for a score at 25:15 and Kate Kutcher wrapped things up with a goal at 23:43 on a cross from Adair Perini.
Fort Hill, who dressed 11, ended the game with only nine players due to injuries.
Bishop Walsh outshot Fort Hill 46-0 and led in corner kicks, 4-2. The Sentinels’ Lindsey Ternent made 34 saves.
On Tuesday, the Spartans routed visiting Berkeley Springs 12-0 behind the strength of a nine-goal second half.
Puerto finished with four goals, two in each half and Hoppert gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead with a goal at 24:52 on an assist from Camryn Brakeall.
Hoppert and Witt both scored twice in the second half with each having one unassisted goal. Witt also had two second-half goals before Cathy Cessna, who had three assists, scored a goal.
Jessie and Maddie Brown had goals and Kutcher had an assist.
The Spartans applied the pressure against the Indians, outshooting Berkeley Springs 50-4 and led in corner kicks, 4-0.
The Spartans’ Bailey Greise made two saves. Berkeley Springs’ Kaitlyn Brice stopped 27 and Maisie Gill-Newton stopped seven.
Bishop Walsh is scheduled to host Hampshire today at noon. Fort Hill visits Northern on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
