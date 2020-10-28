CUMBERLAND — Autumn Hoppert scored a goal and and assisted on Ale Puerto’s and Bishop Walsh relied on its defense to defeat Northern 2-1 Tuesday afternoon in the high school girls soccer opener for both teams at Brother Stephen F. Paul Spartan Stadium.
Hoppert’s goal halfway through the first half was aided by a feed from Cathy Cessna. Puerto’s goal off of Hoppert’s assist went to the left of the goalie.
Northern cut the lead to 2-1 on Katlyn Weimer’s header off of Raelyn Bowser’s assist.
Bishop Walsh outshot Northern 19-7, but the Huskies dominated in corner kicks, 6-0.
Northern’s Kylee Barnes made 13 saves while the Spartans’ Sarah Wharton stopped six.
Bishop Walsh (1-0) hosts St. Maria Goretti on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Northern (0-1) returns to Cumberland today to play Allegany in its season opener beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
