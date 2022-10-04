FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State standout Ale Puerto, a freshman from La Ceiba, Honduras, was named Mountain East Conference women's soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
This past week, the Falcons gained two victories against Davis and Elkins (3-1), and Concord University (3-0). Puerto scored twice in each of these contests, as well as dishing out an assist in the Davis & Elkins win.
This is Puerto's first MEC award of the season.
"I'm very grateful to receive this award," Said Puerto, a graduate of Bishop Walsh. "I owe this to my teammates and coaches, who never stopped believing in me. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
Puerto shares the offensive award with West Virginia State's Fran Soares-Cupertino. Frostburg State's Catherine Smith won this week's MEC Defensive Player of the Week.
At Bishop Walsh, Puerto won the 2021 girls soccer Area Player of the Year after scoring 45 goals in a 15-game season. A two-time All-Area first team selection, Puerto scored 94 goals and had 16 assists over three years as a Spartan.
Puerto and the Falcons will be back in action when they travel to Glenville State on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Allegany game at Southern is Thursday
OAKLAND — Allegany (3-2) visits Southern (1-4) on Thursday evening at Rams Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Campers have won two straight, a 33-0 win at Smithsburg on Friday following a 45-8 home triumph over Albert Gallatin the preview Saturday.
Southern picked up its first win of the season on Friday at Hancock, 53-0.
