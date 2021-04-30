MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Brooke Adams and Courtney Adams combined to no-hit the Martinsburg Bulldogs while the offense continued to click in a 17-0 road victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Brooke Adams, a freshman, started and pitched the first two innings, striking out three without issuing any walks. Courtney Adams closed in the third inning.
Bailee Greise and Chloe Greise each hit home runs as the Spartans finished with 15 hits.
Both Adams had three hits and Ariana Herrera and Cathy Cessna both stole three bases as the team swiped 11 overall.
The Spartans led 7-0 after the first inning and 12-0 after two.
Bishop Walsh (8-1) hosts Musselman in a doubleheader today starting at 11 a.m.
