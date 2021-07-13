KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College has signed one of the better area runners to the Catamount team it was announced Tuesday.
Roland Moylan, a standout high school cross country runner, inked his letter of intent this week to run for Potomac State College this fall.
Moylan is a Garrett County native and is active in the community. He lives in Oakland with his parents Stephan and Kim.
Moylan competed for Bishop Walsh School. His times were consistently in the top 10 among area runners.
At Bishop Walsh, Moylan holds the fastest times for anyone in the ninth or 10th grade at BW. He has some of the top times as an 11th and 12th grader in the history of the school. Additionally, Moylan was an honor roll student and is majoring in aerospace engineering at Potomac State.
“I really have to credit the (Armond and John) Rossi’s for all their coaching and training help at Bishop Walsh,” Moyland said. “I wouldn’t be the runner I am without their guidance. I remember that the pain you feel while running is just weakness leaving the body.”
“Roland will have a significant impact for our program right away,” head coach Mark Sprouse said. “He’s a smart, savvy runner, and I know Roland will be a committed and helpful teammate.”
