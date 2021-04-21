BERLIN, Pa. — Bishop Walsh built a 10-1 lead through three innings then held off Berlin for a 13-6 road victory on Monday.
The Spartans (5-1) generated 10 hits including first-inning home runs by Ariana Herrera and Courtney Adams and one in the second inning by Gigi Jessie.
Chloe Greise struck out 11 with one walk, surrendering six runs and five hits to get the victory.
Bishop Walsh scored four runs in the first inning, five in the second and one in the third. Berlin fought back with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings behind homers by Sadee Straight and Sarah Smith to get to within five at 10-5 before BW gave itself some more breathing room with a three-run seventh.
Multiple hitters for the Spartans included Courtney and Brooke Adams while Bailee Greise and Jenn Witt combined to steal four — two each — of seven bases.
Bishop Walsh will host Spring Mills for a 10 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
