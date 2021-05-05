CUMBERLAND — Bailee Greise hit for the cycle and she was one of three Bishop Walsh players to homer in the Spartans’ 34-3 rout of visiting Martinsburg Tuesday afternoon.
Chloe Greise, Courtney Adams and Brooke Adams combined on a two-hitter against the Bulldogs. Greise went two hitless innings to get the win, striking out five without any walks.
Martinsburg’s Kailey Jaston had both of the base hits.
Bailee Greise and Jennifer Witt both homered in BW’s 15-run first inning and GiGi Jessie belted one in the third inning, giving the Spartans 25 homers thus far this season.
The Spartans led 29-0 after scoring seven runs in each the second and third inning and scored five in the fourth.
Ariana Herrera was 5 for 5 with a double and four singles with three RBIs. Bailee Greise, Brooke Adams and Cathy Cessna were 4 for 5 at the plate with Cessna totaling seven RBIs. She had two triples, a double and a single. Greise had four RBIs. Jessie also doubled and along with Witt, who tripled, drove in five runs. Herrera and Jessie also scored five times.
The Spartans, led by Herrera’s five, stole 17 bases.
Bishop Walsh (11-2) visits Hyndman, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
