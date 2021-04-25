CUMBERLAND — Courtney Adams led a Bishop Walsh offense that scored 28 runs and Chloe Greise was dominant from the circle, yielding five hits and striking out 25 over two games, as the Spartans swept a doubleheader over Spring Mills on Saturday.
Adams drove in four runs in the opener on three hits, as BW claimed a 20-2 win in five innings. She had an RBI double and bases-loaded walk as part of a 12-run first inning, an RBI single in the second and a home run in the fourth.
Like Adams, Jennifer Witt had an RBI double in the first inning, and RBI singles came off the bats of Greise, Cathy Cessna, Ariana Herrera and GiGi Jessie.
Greise picked up the win, going five innings while yielding three hits and a walk. She struck out 11.
The Spartans tallied 17 hits in the opener, with Greise, Adams, Jessie, Witt and Bailee Greise having multi-hit games — Jessie, Adams and Herrera had three hits apiece.
Bailee Greise led a 10-hit offense for BW in the nightcap, finishing with four hits including a double. Herrera and Jessie also had multiple hits.
After leading 3-1 entering the fifth, the Spartans secured an 8-1 win with five runs in the frame thanks to RBI hits from Bailee and Chloe Greise, who hit a home run.
Chloe Greise collected the win from the circle, striking out 12 and yielding two hits and a run in the first inning.
Bishop Walsh (7-1) plays at Martinsburg on Wednesday, 5 p.m.
