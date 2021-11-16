CUMBERLAND — With Bishop Walsh boys basketball’s season just under a fortnight away, head coach Dan Prete is just looking forward to his team having a normal season after COVID cut short the 2019-20 season and altered the 2020-21 season.
For the 2021-22 season, the Spartans will have their work cut out for them after joining the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.
But BW, as the new kid on the block, is out to prove they belong among the likes of fellow NIBC members IMG Academy, La Lumiere, Legacy Early, Montverde Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Sunrise Christian and Wasatch Academy.
“What’s about to happen is kind of unprecedented,” said Prete, “because it’s the first year this conference has ever happened. We’re lucky to be a part of it. It’s a pretty big honor for a little private school.”
The conference format has showcases hosted by various schools rather than a Monday trip to, say, IMG Academy in Florida followed by a midweek trip to Indiana to take on La Lumiere. The format cuts down on travel and means the student-athletes will miss less time in the classroom.
The first on the schedule is the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase at Allegany College of Maryland’s Bob Kirk Arena over the opening weekend in December.
The three-day event features two games per day. On Thursday, Dec. 2, Legacy Early plays Wasatch at 7 p.m. before Bishop Walsh takes on La Lumiere, two-time winner of the event’s old format under the Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament. On Friday, Wasatch plays La Lumiere at 7 p.m. and BW plays Legacy Early afterward. On the final day, La Lumiere opens the day at 1 p.m. against Legacy Early before the Spartans close out the showcase against Wasatch.
“Being able to host it over at Allegany College of Maryland exposes more of Cumberland than just here, so I think it’s a really neat opportunity for the area to highlight more than just basketball,” Prete said. “People now get to see the beauty of the town and the people.
“The idea when we moved it to those dates, we did it for two reasons. The first one was I wanted to do it before high school basketball started in the area. It’s about a week before that. So the whole town, we can get people to come to the games. Secondly, I wanted to do it because I wanted to keep the Bob Kirk tournament going. It’s turned into a showcase rather than the tournament we’ve been doing, but we’re willing to make that compromise. To get the names of Bishop Walsh and Cumberland out there, but also I love that the Bob Kirk tournament is going to be at Bob Kirk Arena. I think that’s important to the area. It makes it look better.”
All BKIS games will be streamed on ESPN+ and tickets to the event go on sale this week at bishopwalsh.org/bkis.
The Spartans will also travel to La Porte, Indiana, Jan. 6-8 to take on IMG Academy, Montverde and Oak Hill. The NIBC tournament will be held in New Jersey Feb. 3-5. BW also plays a non-showcase NIBC game in Bradenton, Florida, against IMG Academy.
Bishop Walsh opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., at home against National Christian.
Outside of NIBC play, the Spartans play the likes of St. Benedict’s, Takoma Academy, Scotland Campus, ISA and Highland Christian. They also play in the G Force Classic in Morgantown, West Virginia, Dec. 17-18, Hoop Hall East Slam Dunk to the Beach on Dec. 28, the Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County Dec. 29-30 and the Melo Classic in Baltimore on Jan. 29.
The Spartans play in the Maryland private school playoffs at the end of February and close out the year, COVID-pending, traveling to Brazil for an international tournament in Rio de Janeiro that features two teams from each of the U.S., Brazil, Europe and Asia.
The Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament returns March 10-12.
“There’s a lot of really tough games,” Prete said. “But for us being the really young, inexperienced guys, I don’t know what else you would want to do. To be able to compete every night and challenge yourself against better players and programs with a lot more experience, I mean that’s how you get better, so that’s why I’m excited.”
