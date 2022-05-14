MERCERSBURG, Pa. — No. 4 Bishop Walsh collected 17 base hits en route to a 21-9 win over Mercersburg on Thursday.
The victory pushed the Spartans’ final record to 20-6, the first time the program has eclipsed the 20-win threshold.
Bailee Greise tallied four base hits, including a double, and drove in three runs and scored three times herself. Courtney Adams was 3 for 4 with two ribbies and five runs; Chloe Greise was 3 for 6 and drove in two runs; and Ariana Herrera singled, doubled, had two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cathy Cessna and Brooke Adams tripled, and Ariana Herrera doubled.
Chloe Greise was the winning pitcher, allowing nine runs (three earned) on six hits with 11 strikeouts and seven walks in seven innings of work. Kayleigh Linn took the loss for Mercersburg.
Catherine Shaffer and Linn led Mercersburg with two hits apiece.
Mountain Ridge 3, Southern 1
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge plated three runs in the third and Macy Guinn pitched a gem to down Southern on Thursday in the 1A West Region I Quarterfinals.
Guinn allowed one unearned run in seven frames of work, fanning eight and walking two to pick up the win. Jaianna Wickline doubled, and Emma Komatz, Neavaeh Payton, Sophie Rounds, Maddie Pressman and Delainie Iski singled.
Southern starter Lucia Dawson was tabbed with the loss, surrendering three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings pitched. Riyana Harvey singled twice and Kierra Wilson doubled.
Mountain Ridge (3-16), the fourth seed in West Region I, is at No. 1 and top-seeded Allegany (13-0) on Monday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.