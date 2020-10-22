CRESAPTOWN — The last time Calvary Christian and Shalom squared off before the teams’ Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinal bout on Thursday, the Flames did what no other team had done in two years.
Shalom swept the Eagles, 3-0 — ending their 36-match winning streak. The Flames were also the only squad to beat Calvary (17-1, 11-1 MDCC) the whole year, as the team from Cresaptown ended the season with eight straight wins to secure the No. 1 seed.
No. 4 seed Shalom gave it everything it had, taking the third game and leading late in the fourth set. But that’s when Eagle star Madi Dayton took over by mashing three straight kills to set up match point, which Calvary won to secure the 3-1 victory and advance to the conference championship.
“We knew coming in here that we were gonna have our hands full,” Eagles head coach John Wall said. “The matchups are difficult with them. They know how to beat us, we know how to win. You combine the two and you’ve got a good match.
“We came out strong in the fourth game. We were ready for what they were doing, and that’s what the game of volleyball is. Adjusting to the offense of the other team.”
After dropping the third set 25-23, Calvary opened the fourth up 13-6 thanks to a solid serving effort from Zoe Pifer, who won five straight from the line — she finished with a team-high eight aces with 12 service points.
However, Shalom would go on a 9-2 run and eventually led 22-21, just three points from forcing a fifth-set tiebreaker.
The Flames were dominated 25-19 and 25-10 in the opening two sets but adjusted to Calvary’s pressure in a major way. Scoring avenues that were once open in the center of Shalom’s defense were no longer there, as its defense absorbed blow after blow to frustrate the Eagles.
“They adjusted to our offense, and we took a little long to adjust to their offensive attacks with our defense,” Wall said. “We had some mismatches going on, so we tried to correct that. ... When you’re out of system, you depend on individuals to make plays.”
No individual had a bigger impact than Dayton, who amassed team-highs in kills (25), digs (29) and service points (16).
Dayton won the first set with four straight points at the service line, and went on a five-point streak to break open the second set 16-6 to give her team a 2-0 lead in the match.
The senior finished what she started. Trailing by a point late in the fourth, Dayton floated a kill on the line and spiked home two more to help lead her team to the title match.
“Madi Dayton is always a beast on the court,” Wall said. “She’s not afraid to go anywhere or do anything, and we depend on her to create points for us, and she does that. To the point it’s almost too much that we expect of her. She performs, and when she’s on and the rest of team’s on, we’re very hard to beat.”
In addition to Shalom’s improved play, Calvary played into the scrappy squad’s hands with sloppy passing that started in the third set.
Setters Kaitlyn Wilson and Allie Scritchfield had their work cut out for them trying to dish the ball to Dayton and Pifer. Still, Wilson managed to notch 22 assists and Scritchfield collected 14, bridging the gap until Calvary figured it out to take the fourth set.
“We have been focusing on teamwork these last couple weeks knowing we were coming into these playoffs,” Wall said. “Kaitlyn Wilson and Allie Scritchfield did a good job tonight with what we were giving them to set. Our passes were a little off, and we just were out of system for the majority of the third and fourth game.”
Wilson added 26 digs, 11 service points and eight kills. Pifer had 22 digs and seven kills.
Emmy Speis finished with six kills, six digs, nine service points and a block. Emily Wilson garnered four kills and a team-best two blocks. Sadie Strawderman had a solid night on the service line with 10 points.
Despite the up-and-down night, Wall was pleased with his team’s fight. He expects Calvary to clean up its offense and maintain its system when it faces Cumberland Valley at home tonight at 6:30 p.m. for the MDCC championship.
