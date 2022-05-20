CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary, the regular-season Mason-Dixon Christian Conference champion, fell to Heritage, 6-5, on Thursday in the conference tournament.
The Eagles (8-7, 6-3 MDCC) will face Shalom on Monday in Chambersburg in a consolation game.
On Thursday, Calvary opened to a 3-1 lead. Heritage retook the advantage with a three-run third frame, but the Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to lead 5-4.
Heritage tied the game with a run in the fourth and scored the go-ahead tally in the sixth. Noah Poe pitched four scoreless to end the game and become the winning pitcher.
Jesse Michael and Braden Rhodes singled twice and scored a run. Josh Howsare hit safely twice, Noah Robinette doubled and scored a pair of runs, Levi Zewatsky singled, drove in a run and scored himself, and Levi Carrington, Ethan Livengood and TJ Deal also singled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.