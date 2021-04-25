BOWLING GREEN — Braden Rhodes pitched and hit Calvary Christian to a 6-5 victory over Legacy Christian of Stephens City, Virginia, at the Hot Stove Complex on Friday evening.
Rhodes had two hits and two RBIs while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings. Connor O'Brien relieved, pitching 2 1/3 surrending the tying run before getting the win with a scoreless seventh.
Jesse Michael, O'Brien, Eli Leith and Jonah Leith each had a hit with Michael droving in a run.
The Eagles led 3-0 after two innings and 5-1 through four before Legacy pulled to within one at 5-4 with a three-run fifth and then tied it at 5-all in the top of the sixth. Calvary scored in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
Legacy starting pitcher Alejandro Saravia struck out five in three innings and reliever Cam Mintz had six Ks.
Mintz had three of Legacy's five hits with a double and two singles. Dalton Robinson had the other two hits.
Calvary, 2-0 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference and 4-3 overall, host Heritage today at the fairgrounds beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Musselman;17
Keyser;7
INWOOD, W.Va. — After scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, Keyser surrendered 12 in the bottom half in a season-opening five-inning loss at Musselman on Saturday.
The early deficit was too much for the Golden Tornado to overcome as the closest they could get would be 12-6 after a lone run in the second inning.
The Applemen scored two in the third and four in the fourth as they outhit Keyser 11-8. Both teams combined for five errors with Keyser committing three.
Logan Rotruck was Keyser's only multiple hitter with two and he had the only extra base hit with a double. Gavin Root, Noah Broadwater, Sam Bradfield, Darrick Broadwater, Caden Youngblood and Benny Oates had the other hits.
Darrick Broadwater and Rotruck each had two RBIs and Youngblood and Bradfield one.
Musselman's Jacob Miller, Bayden Hartman and Trevor Boor each had two hits with Miller, Bayden and Blake Hartman each belting doubles.
Bayden Hartman had four RBIs, Boor three, Blake Hartman, Jackson Shockey and Kyle Lore two each.
Liam Wilson pitched a complete game for the win, striking out six with three walks.
Root started and took the loss while Konner Bennett pitched three innings and Bradfield one.
Keyser (0-1) hosts Hampshire tonight at 7 p.m.
