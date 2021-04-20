BOWLING GREEN — Calvary Christian Academy was held to four hits, but the Eagles made the most of them in a 4-2 victory over Shalom Monday at the Hot Stove Complex at the fairgrounds.
Braden Rhodes and Noah Robinette scattered seven hits in getting the victory and the save. Rhodes struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of work while Robinette fanned two. Shalom's Tommy Horst struck out nine in taking the loss.
Eli Leith led the Eagles with two base hits and an RBI. Jonah Leith and Robinette each had one hit with Robinette driving in two runs.
Shalom's Isaac Lance was the game's top hitter with two singles and a triple.
Calvary (3-3 overall, 2-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) will host Legacy Christian of Stephens City, Virginia, on Friday at 4:30.
