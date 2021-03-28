WINCHESTER, Va. — Despite being held to two hits, it took a run in the fifth inning to secure Legacy Christian's 5-3 victory over visiting Calvary Christian on Friday afternoon.
Twice the Eagles held one-run leads in the top half of the first (1-0) and third (3-2) innings only to have Legacy answer with two runs in the bottom of its half.
Three Saints pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts with winner C. Mintz fanning six and relievers D. Robinson getting four and C. Bauserman two.
M. Sloane, Mintz and Robinson all had two hits out of the Saints' nine with Sloane scoring three times and Mintz twice. Mintz and Sloane each had a double and C. Smith two RBIs.
Losing pitcher Connor O'Brien, who struck out five, scored two of the Eagles' three runs. Riley O'Brien had the other and Jonah Leith and Braden Rhodes had base hits.
Calvary Christian (1-2) hosts New Life Monday afternoon at the Hot Stove Complex beginning at 4:30 p.m.
