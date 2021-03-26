CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Jonah Leith’s sacrifice fly to deep left field scored Connor O’Brien in the seventh inning to give Calvary Christian its first win of the season.
The game-winning run gave the Eagles a come-from-behind 4-3 road victory over Shalom Christian on Thursday.
Both teams finished with four hits.
Shalom led 3-0 after a two-run second inning and added another in the fourth.
The Eagles pulled to within a run with a two-run fifth inning, tied it in the sixth and took the lead in the seventh.
Braden Rhodes pitched 6 2/3 innings striking out 11 to get the win and O’Brien got the last out for the save. Shalom’s Tommy Horst struck out eight before being relieved by Elijiah Leham, who took the loss, in the fifth.
O’Brien, Rhodes, Leith and Levi Carrington had the Eagles’ hits, all singles. Shalom’s Leham doubled and singled with two RBIs. Isaac lance and Luke Myers both had base hits.
Calvary (1-1) played Legacy in Stephens City, Virginia, Friday afternoon.
