HAGERSTOWN — Calvary Christian scored four runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Scotland Campus held on for a 7-6 victory Thursday afternoon.
Scotland Campus, who finished with seven hits led by Valenezvera’s and Vega’s two singles each, built a 7-1 lead on the strength of a five-run fourth inning.
Levi Zewatsky led the Eagles hitters with three base hits, Connor O’Brien had two singles and Braden Rhodes doubled and had two RBIs.
Calvary finished with nine hits overall but left eight on base. T.J. Deal, Jesse Michael and Jonah Leith all had a base hit.
Rhodes, O’Brien and Robinette combined on four strikeouts.
Calvary (3-2) hosts Shalom on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.