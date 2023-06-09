CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — For the second time in three years, the Calvary baseball team ended its season in the Mason- Dixon Christian Conference (MDCC) championship game, losing 6-1 to Broadfording on May 22.
The Eagles (7-10) led briefly at 1-0 in the top of the first before Broadfording tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Broadfording scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead for good and then added another run in the seventh to seal the game.
“No one expected us to get this far,” Calvary head coach Don Swogger said. “We struggled in the regular season, made a lot of throwing errors and some games couldn’t see the ball real well. We had to move veterans in different positions and we had five guys who started with little to no playing experience.”
Eli Leith went six innings for Calvary, allowing two hits, four earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts. Noah Robinette went one scoreless inning, allowing no hits or walks with a strikeout.
Levi Carrington led the Eagles with two hits.
Joohan Chun went the distance for Broadfording, allowing five hits, one run and four walks with 11 strikeouts.
Chun led Broadfording with two hits and an RBI.
“Broadfording was clearly the conference favorite with only one loss under their belts,” Swogger said. “They are very talented and well coached. I thought we played pretty tough against them. Once again two throwing errors and too many of our guys striking out contributed to the loss.”
Carrington, Leith and Robinette were selected to the MDCC All-Conference and All-Tournament teams.
Leith and Robinette have committed to play baseball at Division III Clark Summit University.
“When a team can go from last place in a conference and win two rounds and go to the finals, well that says something about the heart of their players,” Swogger said. “I’m so proud of our guys, they never stopped believing and played like champions throughout the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.