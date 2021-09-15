FREDERICK — Isaac Scritchfield netted four goals and Luke Reed added a hat trick of his own to lead Calvary past New Life, 10-0, on Tuesday.
The Eagles led 6-0 at halftime and had a dominant 38-7 advantage in shots.
Scritchfield tallied three goals and Reed scored two during the first half. Levi Zewatsky accounted for the period’s other goal.
Tristan Minnick, Levi Carrington, Reed and Scritchfield garnered one goal each during the second half.
Connor Gordan, Carrington and Minnick had two assists each. Scritchfield, Reed and Reilly O’Brien all had one assist. Calvary held a 2-0 edge in corner kicks.
Carrington and Noah Robinette made four saves apiece for the Eagles. For New Life, Jake Brunk made 17 stops in goal and Will Kissner made one.
Calvary (8-2-1) is at home against Grace tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary 3, Allegany 1
CUMBERLAND — Tied at one goal each, Ben McGrew struck the go-ahead goal midway through the second half, as Calvary pulled away from Allegany on Saturday.
“We scrimmaged them during the preseason and we won that too, but in that they out-possessed us,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “We were a lot more even on Saturday, and the score was a lot more even. I think Allegany is a good, talented team. To be able to match them. It was a good match start to finish.”
After providing the assist on McGrew’s tally, Reed scored one more for the Eagles assisted by Scritchfield, three minutes later at the 27:00 mark of the second half.
The Eagles led 1-0 at the break thanks to a Scritchfield score, assisted by Reed, 8:00 into the first half. Caden Wallace evened the tally for Allegany 13:18 into the second half, with Aidan Paulman providing the assist on a corner kick that Wallace headed in.
Calvary outshot Allegany, 11-10. The Campers had five more corner kicks, 7-2. Carrington made nine saves in goal for Calvary, while Ryder Benard made eight for Allegany.
Allegany is at Southern today beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Calvary 0, Fort Hill 0
CUMBERLAND — In a hard-fought defensive stalemate, Calvary and Fort Hill played to a scoreless draw on Saturday.
Fort Hill goalkeeper Jacob Tichnell made 12 saves to keep the Sentinels level, with the Eagles maintaining a steady 14-5 advantage in shot attempts. Carrington made four saves for Calvary, who had a 4-2 edge in corners.
“It was the end of a really hot day, and it was a slugfest back and forth,” coach Reed said. “Jake is Jake, he’s a wall. It was a nice level game.”
