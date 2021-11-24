HAGERSTOWN — Bethany Carrington nearly garnered a triple-double, and Calvary defeated Broadfording, 32-18, to win the 30th annual Lion’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Eagles started fast, taking a 21-6 lead into the intermission, which proved to be the difference in allowing them to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
“We came out tonight and played Calvary basketball,” head coach Shawn Ricker said. “The defense was solid and we had great rebounding keeping BCA to 6 points in the first half. Bethany came out tonight ready to play. She was in mid-season form on both ends of the court.”
Carrington finished with 18 points on seven field goals and went 4 for 8 from the charity stripe. She also grabbed 11 boards and tallied eight steals. Carrington was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Izzy Kendall, named All-Tournament along with Sadie Strawderman, was second on the squad with nine points on four field goals and split a pair of foul shots.
“Izzy Kendall is becoming more comfortable at point guard position which showed up tonight, scoring nine and having six assists,” Ricker said. “Emmy Wilson also stepped it up tonight.”
Wilson was Calvary’s leading rebounder with 12 rebounds and added five points.
Penny Abraha and Abby Drier paced Broadfording with four points apiece. Graceland Wagoner and Laklynn Maietta each tallied a pair of points.
In the opening half, Carrington guided Calvary with 11 points and Kendall chipped in seven. Broadfording came out of halftime and outscored the Eagles 8-7 in the third, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Eagles’ opening-half onslaught.
