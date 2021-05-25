HAGERSTOWN — Jesse Michael had two RBIs and reliever Connor O’Brien scored both runs as Calvary Christian shut out Grace 2-0 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship game held Saturday evening, May 16, at Municipal Stadium.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Braden Rhodes was the winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings striking out six with a walk and a hit batter. He gave up three of Grace’s four hits. O’Brien closed for the save, going 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, a walk, a balk and one hit allowed.
Calvary finished with three hits.
The top-seeded Eagles, who swept Grace during the regular season in a pair of one-run games (4-3, 7-6), scored in its home half of the first inning when O’Brien singled and took second on a throwing error. He scored on Michael’s base hit.
Calvary went up 2-0 in the third inning after O’Brien led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Michael’s hard hit to second, forcing an error.
Grace, the second seed, committed three errors while Calvary played mistake free.
Both teams stranded four base runners.
Grace pitcher Ian Klick also had a good game, striking out 10 with two walks and three hits.
Eli Leith had Calvary’s other hit, a single.
Logan Black led Grace with a double and Toby Hollar, Josh Rodriguez and Klick all had a base hit.
Calvary made those two runs stand with pitching and stellar defensive play in the late innings.
In the top of the fifth, Hollar led off with his single and the bases loaded up on a walk and a hit batter. Rhodes got a flyout and a strike out before head coach Don Swogger sent in O’Brien.
With the bases full and the top of the order coming up, Klick belted a hard liner to the right of second baseman Riley O’Brien, an eighth grader, who threw out the runner at first for the third out.
“Without this out,” Swogger said, calling it the defensive play of the game, “Grace probably at least ties the game.”
In the top of the seventh, Connor O’Brien walked Black then committed a bunt. With two on and the tying run at first, he struck out the next two batters before getting the game-winning out with the batter looking at a strike on a 3-2 count.
Calvary finished 12-3 overall and 8-0 in the MDCC.
